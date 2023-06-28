Legendary Bluegrass Musician Bobby Osborne Dead at 91

One half of the band The Osborne Brothers, Bobby helped popularize the song "Rocky Top" with the band's rendition in 1967

By
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at E! News and the Today show and is a Boston University graduate.
Published on June 28, 2023 06:05PM EDT
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Bobby Osborne attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Bobby Osborne at the Grammys in January 2018. Photo:

Presley Ann/Getty

Bobby Osborne, the legendary bluegrass musician and one-half of band The Osborne Brothers, died Tuesday at the age of 91. 

Osborne was both a member of the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, which confirmed Osborne’s death. A cause of death was not released.

"Bobby Osborne was among the last of his generation of bluegrass pioneers," Opry executive producer and vice president Dan Rogers said in a statement obtained by The Tennessean

"What a profound loss for the Opry family and bluegrass music fans around the world. Mr. Osborne's legacy will live forever on this stage we love and wherever his style is emulated. Thank you to Bobby Osborne for more than 70 years of music and memories."

Photo of Bobby Osborne; Photo Credit: Rick Diamond / Getty Images
Bobby Osborne. Photo Credit: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

The 1967 song "Rocky Top," which became a Tennessee state song in 1982, was first popularized by Osborne and his brother (and bandmate) Sonny, becoming a concert staple for the pair in the late 1960s and early 1970s as they skyrocketed to fame for their unique vocal melodies. 

Osborne, who was a native of Kentucky, was both a lauded guitarist and fan of the mandolin, and together with Sonny, The Osborne Brothers received numerous nominations for their work—including six for CMA vocal group of the year between 1970 and 1975, per Osborne’s website

They took home the trophy for the category in 1971.

Osborne Brothers at Newport Folk Festival 25th July 1964.
Osborne Brothers at the Newport Folk Festival in 1964.

John Byrne Cooke Estate/Getty

"Bobby Osborne was a bluegrass icon who helped put Kentucky's most famous music on the world stage. It was an honor to meet him and celebrate his talents, and I am thankful his work will allow us to remember him for generations. My thoughts and prayers are with his family," tweeted Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Wednesday morning. 

Country singer Dierks Bentley also paid tribute to the icon on Instagram. 

"I loved the Osborne Brothers. My friend Terry Eldredge turned me on to them when I was getting to know him and the guys that played in the Station Inn house band, The Sidemen. My first time backstage at the Opry was with Terry, who played guitar and sang low tenor with Bobby and Sonny. I'll never forget that performance," Bentley wrote. 

He continued: "So many great records but this is the one I listened to over and over again the most. Trying to learn the baritone part (still am) from Sonny and just mesmerized by power and high pitch of Bobby's voice. Not many people can cover Osborne Brother songs because you have to lower the key so much to sing it, and that just takes 'all the fire out of it,' as Sonny once said. He was right. Sad day for country music and bluegrass with both Sonny and now Bobby gone. RIP."

Sonny Osborne, who was six years Bobby’s junior, retired from music in 2005 before his death in 2021 following a series of strokes. 

Bobby Osborne remained a teacher at the Hazard Community and Technical College's Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music in Leslie County, Tennessee, until his death on June 23.

