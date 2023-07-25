This Robot Vacuum Cleaner That ‘Saves a Lot of Time' Is 65% Off at Amazon Right Now

If you’re looking for a convenient way to maintain clean floors, now’s a great time to invest in a robot vacuum cleaner.

Amazon just slashed the price of the Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner from $266 to $94 — an absolute steal. More than 6,300 customers, including pet parents, have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating. It’s equipped with strong suction power to pick up pet hair, dust, and other debris from hard floors and carpets. Plus, there’s no chance of hair getting wrapped up in it as it has a brushless design.

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $94 (Save $172)

Amazon

You can use the Lefant App on your smartphone to control the vacuum and choose between six cleaning modes: auto clean, spot clean, edge clean, zigzag clean, scheduled clean, and manual clean. The device is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can also use your voice to control it.

The vacuum is just 2.99 inches tall, meaning it can easily glide under furniture on its own — unlike an upright vacuum or a broom and dustpan. Not only does it conveniently clean hard-to-reach areas, but it also avoids obstacles and ledges thanks to built-in sensors.

Another standout feature is its auto-charge function. When its battery gets low after a run time of up to 120 minutes, the robot will return to its dock and recharge, then it will pick up right where it left off.

More than 2,100 customers have left rave reviews for the robot vacuum, with one writing, “This little thing has great suction power: It picks up a ton of stuff I didn’t even realize was there!” And another reviewer shared that it “does a wonderful job of picking up pet hair and dust.”

Another shopper raved, “My floors have never looked cleaner.” Then added, “We have small pets, and it makes picking up debris and hair a breeze,” and pointed out that it “saves a lot of time.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it’s 65 percent off.

