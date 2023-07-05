Lee Pace on Pushing the Boundaries with His 'Sexy' Style: 'There's Not Just One Kind of Man'

Lee Pace isn't afraid to make a fashion statement. Nowadays, that is.

The Foundation actor, 44, discussed his love for fashion and evolving style with British GQ while preparing for Monday's Thom Browne haute couture show.

Pace, who showed up to Monday’s fashion show wearing a black suit vest over a white button-up shirt with matching suit shorts and a bright red with white swirl motifs, told the publication that he is “still learning” when it comes to fashion.

“I don't really know the boundaries of getting dressed, or if there even are any. That leather look last week just felt sexy. I felt sexy,” he said referring to his sleeveless leather ensemble from Prada's spring 2023 menswear collection that he wore to the Foundation Season 2 premiere carpet.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

However, he noted that he wasn’t always “comfortable” stepping out and experimenting with his style, especially in the early 2000s when he was still on Pushing Daisies.

“When I was younger, you definitely felt like men were prescribed a certain way of dressing and you didn't really deviate from the example sets,” he told the outlet. “Times have changed a bit since then, you know, and the world recognizes that there's not just one kind of man out there.”

He told British GQ that he has a different outlook on fashion now and has learned to incorporate his own personality into his style, including cutting off the sleeves of his shirts, which is something he’s done “for years now,” and cutting down his trousers.

Lee Pace poses at the MET. Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

“I just can't take anything too seriously, you know?" he said. "I used to think if I didn't adhere or look respectable then I'd be kicked out of whatever I was at. But I've been here a while now, doing this acting thing, and I'm not going anywhere.”

He also noted that with clothes there comes a certain “power” that helps him transform into the character he needs to be, and told the publication that he especially felt this when wearing the costumes for Legolas' dad on the set of The Hobbit.

“As an actor, I know that clothing and costumes give you a certain feeling,” he said. “They can change your mindset and will actually force you to get into character.”

Thomas Razzano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“We had so many fun fittings, where we just had a good time exploring who this Elven King was and the story we can tell through his clothes,” he added.

He said he’s taken that mentality through to his daily style, using it to show the world who he is.

“I'm just enjoying using clothes to express who I am. I'm not all about stiff suits that many think are the signs of masculinity,” he said. “There's other ways to express your masculinity.”

