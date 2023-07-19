Piece of Led Zeppelin History Is Up for Sale as Longtime Manager's Daughter Puts Her 10% Stake in Band on the Market

If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of Led Zeppelin, now’s your chance.

A rare piece of rock and roll history is up for grabs, as the daughter of the legendary group’s longtime manager is selling her 10 percent stake in the band, according to multiple outlets.

Helen Grant, daughter of manager Peter Grant, told The Guardian that she anticipates a lot of interest in her sale.

“I have to work out who I feel would be the right person,” she said.

Led Zeppelin, the British rockers known for hits like “Stairway to Heaven” and “Whole Lotta Love,” was formed in 1968 by singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist John Paul Jones and drummer John Bonham. They disbanded in 1980 after Bonham’s death at 32.

(L-R) John Bonham, Peter Grant, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant. Tom Hanley / Alamy Stock Photo

Peter Grant served as their manager, and was known for his ruthless business tactics, which in turn helped elevate the rockers’ massive success. His contract negotiation with Atlantic Records that helped the band get 90 percent of concert earnings was unprecedented at the time, according to the Guardian.

“I’ve always been led by my gut, which I get from Dad. It felt like the time was right for me to part ways,” Helen told the outlet of selling her stake. “I’ve got five children, four stepchildren and seven grandchildren. It’s time to move on. And it’ll be incredible to be able to do something with Dad’s legacy — maybe a film or documentary.”

Peter Grant in 1970. Eric Harlow/Mirrorpix via Getty

She inherited half of her father’s 20 percent ownership of the band’s rights when he died of a heart attack at age 60 in 1995, according to The Times. (The other 10 percent went to Grant’s son, Warren.)

The sale reportedly marks the first time a stake in the Led Zeppelin business is being offered by someone outside of the four band members, per MusicWeek.

“I always thought my dad was the fifth member of Led Zeppelin, everybody said it,” Helen told the Guardian. “He put his artists on a pedestal - anything they wanted or needed, Dad would get on with it. He took care of everything. There would be no Led Zeppelin as we know it without him. He was the driving force.”