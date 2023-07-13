Savannah James' Daughter Zhuri, 8, Stops Her from Swearing as Family Honors LeBron James at ESPYs

LeBron James' three children took the stage alongside their mom to honor the NBA star's big achievement

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Updated on July 13, 2023 02:15PM EDT
Savannah James Gets Stopped from Swearing by Daughter Zhuri as Family Honors LeBron James at ESPYS
Photo:

ESPN

LeBron James' family got lots of laughs and love as they honored the NBA star at the ESPYs.

The Lakers star, 38, was honored by wife Savannah, 36, and their three kids — daughter Zhuri, 8, and sons Bryce, 16, and Bronny, 18 — ahead of receiving the award for best record-breaking performance after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record in February.

Introducing her husband, Savannah said, “I decided, I wanna tell you what I think."

She then continued, "LeBron James is the baddest mother—,” only to be cut off by Zhuri, who said, "Mom!" and shook her head, urging her not to swear in front of the audience, to their great laughter.

LeBron, who posed with his family on the red carpet earlier in the evening, was seen with a big smile on his face.

"I think LeBron James is the baddest to ever set foot on a basketball court," Savannah concluded. "Nobody works harder. Nobody cares more and nobody has done more for the game of basketball.”

In May, the family celebrated together as Bronny committed to the University of Southern California (USC) for basketball.

LeBron James, winner of Best Record-Breaking Performance, Bryce James, Zhuri James, Savannah James, and Bronny James attend The 2023 ESPY Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Speaking with Spectrum SportsNet, the father of three was beaming with pride, calling the occasion of the announcement "one of the best days of my life."

"First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I'm super proud of him, our family is proud of him," LeBron said. "For me personally, it's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn't go to college."

"It's just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he's the first one to go college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey," he concluded.

"Today was a proud day. I couldn't lose today, no matter the outcome of this game."

