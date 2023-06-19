LeBron James' Sons Bronny and Bryce Share Photos of Their Dad in Celebration of Father's Day

LeBron James is enjoying Father's Day surrounded by family.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, 38, spent the special day being shown love from his three kids he shares with wife Savannah, 36: daughter Zhuri, 8, and sons Bryce, 16, and Bronny, 18.

Both Bryce and Bronny shared tributes to their dad on Instagram. Alongside a family photo, Bryce wrote, "Happy Father's Day."

In a photo where he's shooting his shot around his dad, Bronny wrote, "Happy Father's Day to the GOAT. Love you dad."

bronny james/instagram

Last month, Bronny graduated high school with much praise from his NBA legend dad and grandmother, Gloria James, on Instagram.

"PROUD!!!! 🥺🥺🥺🙏🏾. CONGRATULATIONS & LOVE YOU KID! @bronny 👨🏾‍🎓👑," gushed LeBron beside a series of photos of the graduate styling his navy blue graduation attire with a beaming smile.

Near the end of the post, the basketball star also shared a sweet family photo from the graduation that included his wife and other two kids.



James' mother echoed similar sentiments by sharing a candid photo of the graduate walking off stage with his diploma alongside a sweet message.

"Congratulations grandson🎉🎊🎉🎊!!!! You've always made me very proud of you," she shared. "And seeing you graduate tonight, just made me feel an even bigger sense of pride. I wish you the most happiness and success in this next chapter of your young adult life. Continue to spread your wings and soar to new heights 🚀. Love you very much, Grammy 💗💗💗💗."

Bronny recently shared that he will be attending the University of Southern California.

