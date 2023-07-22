LeBron James Welcomes Lionel Messi to America: 'Always Good to Be in the Presence of Greatness'

LeBron James is welcoming Lionel Messi to America with open arms.

On Friday, the NBA legend, 38, shared photos of him hugging the Argentine soccer star in the stadium stands after his impressive Inter Miami debut.

“Welcome brother!!! Always good to see and be in the presence of GREATNESS!!! @leomessi 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑 #ComingToAmerica,” James wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks a lot brother!!! It was really nice to see you! 🤝😃” Messi wrote on James’ post and his own Instagram Story.

The Los Angeles Laker also posted a video of Messi walking along the sidelines as he interacted with his teammates before taking the field.

James’ post comes after Messi’s first game as an Inter Miami player saw him score a 94th-minute free kick to break a 1-to-1 tie with the Mexico City-based Cruz Azul, propelling his team to a 2-to-1 victory, reported Yahoo Sports.

Aside from James, the game-winning moment was witnessed by soccer fans as well as a number of Hollywood A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, David Beckham — who is an Inter Miami co-owner — and his wife, Victoria Beckham.

The match was Inter Miami's first in the Leagues Cup, a monthlong competition between Major League Soccer and Liga MX sides. Messi and Inter Miami's next match is scheduled for July 25 against Atlanta United.

The event became one to watch after Messi first announced that he was taking his talents to South Beach after leading Argentina to its third World Cup in January.

"I have made the decision that I am going to Miami," he told Spanish outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport in June. "I still don't have it agreed upon 100% and a few things are needed, but well, we decided to continue my path there."

The World Cup championship was Messi's first, which inspired him to challenge himself and enjoy the game "in another way."

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way and to enjoy the day to day more," he added. "Obviously, with the same responsibility and desire to play well and do things well as always. But in a calmer way."

