LeBron James' Younger Son Bryce Posts Photo of Him with Bronny After His Brother's Cardiac Arrest

A representative for the James family confirmed to PEOPLE that Bronny is in stable condition and "no longer" in the ICU after Monday's health scare

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 07:08PM EDT
Bryce, Bronny, LeBron James
Photo:

Allen Berezovsky/Getty, Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via AP, Alex Goodlett/Getty

Bronny James is receiving support from those who are closest to him after a recent health scare.

The 18-year-old University of Southern California student-athlete and eldest son of LeBron James was taken to a hospital Monday after suffering from cardiac arrest during a workout. The rising basketball star was transported to the hospital in an ambulance from USC's Galen Center around 9:26 a.m., according to TMZ, and his condition was considered a Code 3.

A representative for the James family confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday morning and shared that Bronny is now in stable condition and is no longer in the ICU.

Bronny James

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information," the statement read. "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

On Tuesday afternoon, Bronny's younger brother Bryce Maximus went on his Instagram Story to share a photo of the two alongside a red heart as he begins his recovery journey.

The intimate photo showed the 16-year-old and his older brother standing side-by-side as they looked at a phone screen. The brothers have often shared a common love for basketball and are older brothers to their eight-year-old sister, Zhuri Nova.

Bryce James Instagram story about brother, Bronny

Bryce James/ Instagram

In August, Bryce announced on social media that he received a Division I scholarship offer to play basketball at Duquesne University. He also joined his brother to play for the California Basketball Club while competing abroad against teams from London, Paris, and Rome, per CBS Sports.

Before joining the University of Southern California's basketball team, Bronny began to make a name for himself through various achievements, including earning a spot in the McDonald's All-American Game, a Sports Illustrated feature, and a Nike endorsement deal. His dad, 38, has often praised his accomplishments and has expressed that he won't retire until they play on the same team.

"My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point," he shared in a 2022 interview with The Athletic.

