LeBron James' Youngest Son Bryce Joining Notre Dame High School Team With Rapper Master P. Miller’s Son: ‘Let’s Get It’

Bryce will enter his junior year this semester after playing two years at Sierra Canyon with his brother Bronny

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 11, 2023 03:33PM EDT
LeBron James Bryce James ESPYS 07 12 23
Photo:

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Bryce James is changing uniforms!

The younger son of NBA superstar LeBron James has announced his commitment to play for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Let's get it," Bryce, 16, wrote alongside a graphic that shows him in the school's basketball uniform on Wednesday.

According to ESPN, Bryce was expected to transfer to Campbell Hall, just a few minutes from Notre Dame in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, before reconsidering. He initially played his first two high school seasons at Sierra Canyon High School with his older brother, Bronny James.

The outlet reported that Bryce will team up with Mercy Miller at his new school. Miller, a four-star prospect, is the son of rapper Master P. Miller.

Bryce’s skills on the court have even earned him a college scholarship offer. In Aug. 2022, he shared on his Instagram Story that he received his first Division I scholarship offer to play basketball at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Blessed to receive my first d1 offer from Duquesne #godukes," he wrote alongside the college's logo.

The James family has close ties to Duquesne University. The team's head coach Keith Dambrot previously coached LeBron when he was a student at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. Dru Joyce III, an assistant coach for the team, played with LeBron in high school, according to Sports Illustrated.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Both Bryce and Bronny, 18, will become the new kids in school this year as Bronny begins his collegiate career at the University of Southern California.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his family at the end of the game, (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry How/Getty

Last month, Bronny was taken to a hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest during a workout on July 24. He was transported to the hospital in an ambulance from USC's Galen Center around 9:26 a.m., according to TMZ, and his condition was considered a Code 3. A representative for the James family later confirmed to PEOPLE that he was in stable condition and no longer in the ICU.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," a statement shared on the center's website read. "He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting." 

The statement continued: "Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support."

One day later, Bryce went on his Instagram Story to share a photo of the two alongside a red heart. LeBron also broke his silence about the situation via social media.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful," LeBron wrote on July 28. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang."

The Lakers player and his wife, Savannah James, are also parents of daughter Zhuri, 8.

Related Articles
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith walk arm in arm as they are seen leaving Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi after having a romantic dinner date just for two in Santa Monica.
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Spend Date Night at Celebrity Favorite Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
Tyrese Gibsonarrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023
Tyrese Gibson Sues Home Depot for $1M Over Alleged Racial Profiling During Store Visit
Shaquille ONeal Teases New Thotdaddy Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Shaquille O’Neal Teases Debut 'Dubstep Dad' Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Josh Sills
Eagles' Josh Sills Speaks Out After Being Acquitted of Rape and Kidnapping Charges: 'It's Been Very Daunting'
Alex Morgan of USA poses for a photo with her VISA Player of the Match award after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Alex Morgan Says USWNT Loss ‘Hurts,' Emphasizes That Team 'Poured Everything into This World Cup'
Megan Rapinoe #15of the United States is introduced during a post game ceremony after an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park
Megan Rapinoe Says Goodbye to USWNT in Farewell Post After World Cup Loss: ‘It Has Been My Honor’
Anthony Edwards (1) of the Minnesota Timberwolves stands during a break in action in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets
NBA Fines Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards $50,000 for 'Recklessly Swinging' Chair
Howard Hughes Mansion for Sale
Howard Hughes' L.A. Mansion, Featured in 'The Aviator,' Listed for Sale for $23M
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs plead guilty to driving his car drunk before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Ex-NFL Player Henry Ruggs Sentenced to Prison for DUI Crash That Killed a 23-Year-Old Woman and Her Dog
golden retriever stops bike thief for belly rubs
Jolly Golden Retriever Interrupts Alleged Bike Thief Mid-Crime for Belly Rubs — Watch!
Aaron Rodgers Nervously Introduces Himself to Liev Schreiber, Calls Him the Voice of God
Aaron Rodgers Excitedly Meets Liev Schreiber at Jets Training Camp: 'It's the Voice of God!'
Today, Republic FC announced Daâvian Kimbrough, a member of the clubâs youth development academy, has signed his first professional contract making him eligible to compete for the clubâs first team. In signing his first professional contract, Daâvian is the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history (13 years, 5 months, 13 days).
13-Year-Old Da'vian Kimbrough Becomes Youngest Pro Athlete in U.S. History: ‘A Remarkable Talent’
Magic Johnson Looks Back on a 'Beautiful Week' with Wife Cookie as the Couple Get Alone Time on Yacht Vacation
Magic Johnson Looks Back on a 'Beautiful Week' of Solo Time with Wife Cookie on Yacht Vacation
Los Feliz, CA,Spotted in the valet parking area after a laid-back lunch, Emma Roberts and Cody John were the picture of casual romance.
Emma Roberts Walks Hand-in-Hand with Boyfriend Cody John on Sweet L.A. Stroll
Sean Penn, 62, and Olga Korotkova, 43, lovingly hold hands as the couple are seen exiting Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi
Sean Penn and Girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva Spend Date Night at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
Image
Johnny Manziel Says He's 'Closing the Chapter' on Football: ‘I Have So Much Life Left to Live’ (Exclusive)