Bryce James is changing uniforms!

The younger son of NBA superstar LeBron James has announced his commitment to play for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Let's get it," Bryce, 16, wrote alongside a graphic that shows him in the school's basketball uniform on Wednesday.

According to ESPN, Bryce was expected to transfer to Campbell Hall, just a few minutes from Notre Dame in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, before reconsidering. He initially played his first two high school seasons at Sierra Canyon High School with his older brother, Bronny James.

The outlet reported that Bryce will team up with Mercy Miller at his new school. Miller, a four-star prospect, is the son of rapper Master P. Miller.

Bryce’s skills on the court have even earned him a college scholarship offer. In Aug. 2022, he shared on his Instagram Story that he received his first Division I scholarship offer to play basketball at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Blessed to receive my first d1 offer from Duquesne #godukes," he wrote alongside the college's logo.

The James family has close ties to Duquesne University. The team's head coach Keith Dambrot previously coached LeBron when he was a student at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. Dru Joyce III, an assistant coach for the team, played with LeBron in high school, according to Sports Illustrated.

Both Bryce and Bronny, 18, will become the new kids in school this year as Bronny begins his collegiate career at the University of Southern California.

Harry How/Getty

Last month, Bronny was taken to a hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest during a workout on July 24. He was transported to the hospital in an ambulance from USC's Galen Center around 9:26 a.m., according to TMZ, and his condition was considered a Code 3. A representative for the James family later confirmed to PEOPLE that he was in stable condition and no longer in the ICU.



"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," a statement shared on the center's website read. "He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting."

The statement continued: "Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support."

One day later, Bryce went on his Instagram Story to share a photo of the two alongside a red heart. LeBron also broke his silence about the situation via social media.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful," LeBron wrote on July 28. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang."

The Lakers player and his wife, Savannah James, are also parents of daughter Zhuri, 8.