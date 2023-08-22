LeBron James and Son Bronny Get the VIP Treatment with Drake at the Rapper’s Los Angeles Concert

The rapper personally escorted the Lakers star and his son to their seats at his concert in Los Angeles on Monday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
Published on August 22, 2023 04:26PM EDT
Photo:

cryptocomarena/Instagram

Legends only!

Drake and 21 Savage's It’s All A Blur tour took over the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday, where concertgoers were treated to a surprise appearance from NBA superstar LeBron James and his son Bronny.

LeBron, 38, and Bronny, 18, were given the royal treatment at Drake's concert, including a personal escort by the rapper to their seats in the VIP section before he took the stage at the same arena where LeBron plays with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was Bronny's second public appearance since the USC Basketball player suffered cardiac arrest during a workout at the university on July 24. Bronny, who remained in the hospital for four days following the incident, also attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game with his dad and his younger brother Bryce, 16, on Saturday as the MLB team handed out LeBron bobbleheads.

Dressed in the Lakers' signature purple and gold colors, Drake took a moment during the show to honor LeBron and thank him for his longtime support.

“In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party for a mixtape that was called So Far Gone. He came all the way to Toronto, Canada, to support me when I was trying to figure out how I could live my dreams," Drake told concertgoers.

cryptocomarena/Instagram

"And so tonight, however many years later, it’s an honor to be inside his building while we’re both still on this earth. I gotta do this building justice tonight. So I came to L.A. and I’m about to give you everything I got, I promise you that.”

After the show, LeBron gave his 158 million Instagram followers a look at the show's after-party, where guests sipped on his Lobos 1707 tequila brand.

kingjames/Instagram

The four-time NBA champion was back to "work" bright and early the next morning, according to his story posted with a 5:17 a.m. timestamp. "No excuses. Just work," he wrote with a crown emoji.

Earlier this month, Drake and LeBron were spotted dining outdoors at a restaurant in Canada, where the Major Distribution rapper was born and raised. In a photo shared by Clutch Points on Aug. 4, the two A-listers were all smiles as they shared an embrace.

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game
LeBron James and son Bronny James at the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game.

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty

In the weeks since Bronny's cardiac arrest, LeBron has shared occasional updates about his son, while asking for privacy.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful," LeBron wrote on Twitter. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”

“Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang," he said.

