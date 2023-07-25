LeBron James' Son Bronny, 18, Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout

Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James, is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest during a workout on Monday, PEOPLE can confirm.

Bronny, 18, was in basketball practice at the University of Southern California when the incident occurred, according to a representative for the James family.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

According to a report from TMZ, Bronny's condition was considered a Code 3, and the young athlete was transported to the hospital in an ambulance from USC's Galen Center around 9:26 a.m. on Monday.

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty

Bronny graduated from Sierra Canyon High School in May, and had announced he would be going to USC to play basketball earlier that month. Speaking with Spectrum SportsNet at the time, LeBron called the occasion "one of the best days of my life."

"First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I'm super proud of him, our family is proud of him," James said. "For me personally, it's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn't go to college."

"It's just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he's the first one to go college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey," he concluded.

