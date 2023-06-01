LeBron James and his wife Savannah shared a sweet moment on the red carpet at the NBA star's film premiere.

LeBron, 38, and Savannah, 36, enjoyed a glam date night while attending the premiere of Shooting Stars in Los Angeles on Wednesday between posing for photos on the red carpet and greeting the film's cast and crew,

In a PEOPLE exclusive video, the couple was spotted going in for a sweet kiss away from photographers before the screening began.

LeBron and Savannah, who are both depicted in the film, opted not to bring their three kids — sons LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 18, and Bryce Maximus, 15, and daughter Zhuri Nova, 8 — on their night out.

Their glam date night comes just one week after Bronny graduated from Sierra Canyon high school.

The budding basketball star has committed to USC Basketball in the fall. LeBron spoke out about his son's big news, calling it "one of the best days of my life" in an interview with Spectrum SportsNet.

Shooting Stars, a production of LeBron's company Springhill, tells the story of LeBron's teenage years rising to fame as the country's greatest high school basketball player.

The film follows the NBA star and his teammates as they navigate playing basketball in the public eye and form a lifelong friendship.

The multi-talented Marquis "Mookie" Cook plays LeBron in the film.

Cook, 18, was able to channel the legendary athlete's high school charm onscreen. What's especially impressive, though, is Cook's ability to capture LeBron's physical greatness on the court, as Cook is a highly-scouted prospect for the upcoming NBA Draft this summer.

The film also stars Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin, who tells PEOPLE he "loves the challenge" of taking on new roles like this one.

The Los Angeles premiere hosted multiple notable names in sports and entertainment, including singer Estelle and Houston Rockets star Jalen Green.

Shooting Stars will premiere on Peacock on June 2,

