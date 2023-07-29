LeBron James Shares Video of Son Bronny Playing the Piano After Cardiac Arrest: Watch

LeBron James is updating fans about his eldest son Bronny's health — and celebrating his musical talents — days after the teen suffered cardiac arrest.

The NBA superstar, 38, uploaded a sweet home video on Saturday of 18-year-old Bronny playing the piano for his family, just five days after the athlete was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. LeBron's son went into cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday.

"GRAND RISING!! God Is Great," James captioned the clip of Bronny behind the keys. "@bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young 🤴🏾!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾✨✨✨✨ #JamesGang👑"

In the video, Bronny can be seen showing off his musical chops by playing a tune for his dad and siblings, Bryce Maximus, 16, and Zhuri Nova, 8 — before LeBron calls him a "man of many talents."

Several of James' friends and fans agreed in the video's comment section, including Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Quavo, Michael B. Jordan and Gunna.

"Blessed!!!!!! God is good KING," Hart emphasized. "Happy to see you doing well Bronny."

Bronny — who LeBron shares with wife Savannah James — was transported to the hospital in an ambulance from USC's Galen Center around 9:26 a.m. on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Times. His condition at the time was considered a "Code-3 lights and sirens” emergency

The following day, a representative for the James family confirmed to PEOPLE that Bronny was in stable condition and "no longer" in the ICU. He was discharged from the medical center on Thursday. That same day, James gave an update on Bronny’s condition, revealing that things were looking up.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful," LeBron wrote on Twitter. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”

“Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang," he said.

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty

The James family enjoyed a night out at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in the Los Angeles area on Friday, as a source told PEOPLE that it was "wonderful to see Bronny after the frightening week."

"LeBron and the family are regular guests," the source shared. "Everyone was praying for Bronny’s recovery."

The source added that LeBron "kept expressing how grateful he is" to guests who approached the family, and that Bronny "was pretty quiet, but did seem to enjoy the food."

Earlier on Friday, LeBron posted photos of himself with son Bryce and spoke further about his role as a father. “It’s my job to always remain strong & to show them the blueprint regardless of the outcome! #JamesGang👑 #BryceMaximus🤴🏾 #MyTwin✊🏾,” LeBron captioned the post. In the photos, the pair were pictured during a basketball practice.