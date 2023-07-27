LeBron James Shares Update After Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest, Says 'Everyone Doing Great'

LeBron James shared an update after his son Bronny, 18, suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout Monday, saying that "everyone doing great."

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful," he wrote.

"Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang," James, 38, said.

On Tuesday, a representative for the James family confirmed to PEOPLE that Bronny was taken to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a workout on Monday morning.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

The rising basketball star was transported to the hospital in an ambulance from USC's Galen Center around 9:26 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Times, and his condition was considered a Code 3.

Bronny committed to the Southern California school in May, and mom Savannah showed her excitement in a heartfelt message for her oldest son.

"I am beyond proud and so excited for this next chapter in your journey!!! I know the thought and time that was put into making sure this decision was the right one for YOU!!" she wrote.

"Can't wait to see what the future holds for you and always know that I have your back, front and sides! 4L LFG!!!!! ❤️💛❤️💛❤️✌🏾."

His Lakers star dad LeBron made a similar statement during an interview with Spectrum in May. "First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I'm super proud of him, our family is proud of him," he said. "For me personally, it's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn't go to college."

"It's just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he's the first one to go college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey," he concluded.

