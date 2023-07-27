LeBron James Shares Update After Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest, Says 'Everyone Doing Great'

Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a workout at USC on Monday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 27, 2023 12:59PM EDT

LeBron James shared an update after his son Bronny, 18, suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout Monday, saying that "everyone doing great."

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful," he wrote.

"Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang," James, 38, said.

On Tuesday, a representative for the James family confirmed to PEOPLE that Bronny was taken to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a workout on Monday morning.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon (CA) shoots a three-point basket in the first half against Glenbard West (IL) at Wintrust Arena on February 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

The rising basketball star was transported to the hospital in an ambulance from USC's Galen Center around 9:26 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Times, and his condition was considered a Code 3.

Bronny James #6 of Team USA

Sam Forencich/NBAE/Getty

Bronny committed to the Southern California school in May, and mom Savannah showed her excitement in a heartfelt message for her oldest son.

"I am beyond proud and so excited for this next chapter in your journey!!! I know the thought and time that was put into making sure this decision was the right one for YOU!!" she wrote.

"Can't wait to see what the future holds for you and always know that I have your back, front and sides! 4L LFG!!!!! ❤️💛❤️💛❤️✌🏾."

LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Jay LaPrete/AP

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

His Lakers star dad LeBron made a similar statement during an interview with Spectrum in May. "First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I'm super proud of him, our family is proud of him," he said. "For me personally, it's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn't go to college."

"It's just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he's the first one to go college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey," he concluded.

Related Articles
Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
LeBron James' Son Bronny, 18, Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
Bryce, Bronny, LeBron James
LeBron James' Younger Son Bryce Posts Photo of Him with Bronny After His Brother's Cardiac Arrest
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James Says It's a 'Proud Moment' as Son Bronny Commits to USC: 'Happy for His Journey'
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 05: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon (CA) shoots a three-point basket in the first half against Glenbard West (IL) at Wintrust Arena on February 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
LeBron James’ Son Bronny Suffered Cardiac Arrest at 18 — What Young Athletes Should Know About Heart Health
Savannah James Gets Stopped from Swearing by Daughter Zhuri as Family Honors LeBron James at ESPYS
Savannah James' Daughter Zhuri, 8, Stops Her from Swearing as Family Honors LeBron James at ESPYs
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
Bronny James Will Wear No. 6 at USC — the Same Basketball Number as Father LeBron
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James Is 'So Damn Happy and Proud' as Son Bronny Signs Letter of Intent for USC Basketball
Shareef OâNeal Recalls Dad Shaquille's 'Best Advice' During His Grueling Recovery from 2018 Heart Transplant
Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Talks Undergoing Heart Surgery at Age 18 and 'Scary' Return to Basketball
Damar Hamlin speaks onstage at The 2023 ESPYS
Damar Hamlin Tears Up as He Honors First Responders Who Saved His Life at ESPYS: 'It's a Blessing'
Bronny James Graduates High School
Lebron James Celebrates Son Bronny's High School Graduation: 'Proud'
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
LeBron James' Son: All About Bronny James and His Relationship With His NBA Star Father
Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) shoots a free throw during the first round game of the men's Pac-12 Tournament between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington State Cougars on March 11, 2020, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Dennis Rodman's Son D.J. to Join Bronny James at the University of Southern California
LeBron James speaks onstage at The 2023 ESPYS
Lebron James Fakes Out ESPYS Crowd With Near-Retirement: 'Lucky for You Guys, That Day Is Not Today'
Bronny James
LeBron James' Son Bronny Commits to USC: 'I'm Proud of Him,' Basketball Legend Says
LeBron James (L) onstage at The 2023 ESPYS
LeBron James Gushes Over His 'Queen,' Wife Savannah, on ESPYs Stage: 'Kudos to You, Baby'
LeBron James, Savannah James, LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Smallfoot' at Regency Village Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Westwood, California
LeBron James' 3 Kids: Everything to Know