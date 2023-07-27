LeBron James Shares Sweet Family Photo After Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest

The picture captures James with his wife and three kids at the ESPYS earlier this month

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
Published on July 27, 2023 05:16PM EDT
Lebron with family
Photo:

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty

LeBron James is sharing some extra family love after his son Bronny, 18, was hospitalized for cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on Monday.

In an Instagram post Thursday, James, 38, shared a sweet snap of him with his wife and three children from the ESPY Awards earlier this month. In the photo, the family — LeBron, wife Savannah, sons Bronny, 18, and Bryce, 16, and daughter Zhuri, 8 — is dressed in red, white and black as they hold their arms around one another and pose on the carpet.

James captioned the post with a simple: “🤎”

Everyone can be seen smiling wide as Zhuri holds her dad's award — for groundbreaking performance — proudly.

Bronny was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday, where he was undergoing treatment following his cardiac arrest.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," a statement shared on the center's website reads. "He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting." 

"Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support."

That same day, James offered an update on his son’s health, saying things are looking up.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful," he wrote.

"Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang," James said.

LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. #0 of Sierra Canyon High School with his father LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

Joe Robbins/Getty

On Tuesday, a representative for the James family confirmed to PEOPLE that the college athlete was taken to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California on Monday morning.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

The rising basketball star was transported to the hospital in an ambulance from USC's Galen Center around 9:26 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Times, and his condition was considered a Code 3.

Bronny James #6 of Team USA

Sam Forencich/NBAE/Getty

Bronny committed to the Southern California school in May, and his Lakers star dad described how proud he was of his oldest son. 

"First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I'm super proud of him, our family is proud of him," he said. "For me personally, it's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn't go to college."

"It's just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he's the first one to go college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey," he concluded.

