LeBron James Rubs Pregnant Rihanna's Baby Bump at Louis Vuitton Show — See the Sweet Moment!

LeBron James is showing love for Rihanna's little one on the way,

While attending the Louis Vuitton show in Paris this week, the Los Angeles Lakers star, 38, ran into longtime friend Rihanna, 35. The singer, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, hugged the basketball player in a short video posted to Twitter.

James pulled back from the hug and placed his hand on Rihanna's baby bump. The Umbrella singer then placed her hand over his to round out the sweet moment.

Rihanna is expecting her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky. The pair is already parents to son RZA Athelston Mayers, 13 months.

In 2019, the pop star celebrated her 31st birthday at a Los Angeles Lakers game and cheered on her friend James. The pop star wore a Lakers jersey with James' number paired with jeans and white stiletto boots. She also shared an Instagram video from the game, where she can be seen cheering and yelling “LEBROONN!!”

In February, Rihanna performed at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show where she revealed she's expecting her second baby, an announcement she was "super excited to confirm," a source told PEOPLE.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy," said the insider.

The source also noted that the musician "wants several kids and is happy that her son with have a sibling come summer."

"She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together," added the insider.

Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to show her belly.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy news to PEOPLE shortly after the performance.