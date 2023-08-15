LeBron James Jams Out as He Drives Around His Ohio Hometown: ‘Love Being Back in My Backyard’

The NBA star took some time to relax, while singing along to the Jackson 5's "This Place Hotel" in a vintage Ford Bronco

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 02:21PM EDT
LeBron Jamming Out While Driving
Photo:

LeBron James/Instagram

LeBron James is taking time to appreciate the little things.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, the 38-year-old superstar shared a behind-the-wheel jam session moment, while he drove a vintage green Bronco in his home state of Ohio.

“Love being back in my backyard and just cruising around with no care in the world!!!!” the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote. “MJ going strong and stank face on!! #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 Thank you to Life itself!”

With the windows down, James — wearing a backwards ball cap and a Nike t-shirt that read “Witness,” danced in his seat and sang along to the Jackson 5’s 1980 hit “This Place Hotel” while occasionally making eye contact with the camera and smiling.

At one point, lost in the song, the future Hall of Famer wiggled his fingers as if he was playing a keyboard — seemingly echoing the musical talents of his eldest son, Bronny, who went into cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California late last month.

LeBron James and his son Bronny James

LeBron James Instagram

Bronny, 18, quickly recovered and was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he underwent treatment following his cardiac arrest.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One day later the USC freshman was seen out and about for the first time since his health scare, enjoying a dinner out with his dad, mom Savannah James, and siblings Bryce, 16, and Zhuri, 8, at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

By the next day, LeBron posted a video on Instagram of Bronny playing the piano, while his little brother and sister looked on in awe.

Alongside the video, the NBA icon wrote: “GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young 🤴🏾!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way!”

Related Articles
Michael Oher on football field in NFL jersey
'Blind Side' Subject Michael Oher Speaks Out amid Legal Claims: 'Difficult Situation for My Family and Me'
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels stands with his family during senior ceremonies prior to a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Sean Tuohy Speaks Out About 'Blind Side' Subject Michael Oher's Legal Claims: 'The Allegations Are Insulting'
Rodion Amirov
Maple Leafs Prospect Rodion Amirov Dead at 21 After Doctors Did ‘Everything Possible’ for Brain Tumor
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels
Where Is the 'Blind Side' Family Now? What to Know About Michael Oher and the Touhys
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels stands with his family during senior ceremonies prior to a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Michael Oher, Who Inspired 'The Blind Side,' Alleges Family Made Millions While Lying About Adopting Him
Magic Johnson Thanks Yacht Staff for a Tremendous Six Weeks as He Wraps Up European Vacation
Magic Johnson Thanks Yacht Staff for a ‘Tremendous Six Weeks’ as He Wraps Up European Vacation
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (24) and Pau Gasol (16) victorious on court during Game 5 vs Orlando Magic. Orlando, FL
Pau Gasol Says He 'Wouldn't Be' in Hall Of Fame Without Kobe Bryant: 'Miss You and Love You'
Gabrielle Union and Daughters Zaya and Kaavia Celebrate Dwyane Wade's Basketball Hall of Fame Induction
Dwyane Wade Toasts Family During HOF Induction: 'Thank You for Learning to Love My Imperfections'
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin Returns to the Field in First NFL Game Since His Cardiac Arrest in January
Harper Beckham Lionel Messi
Harper Beckham Steps onto Field with Lionel Messi Ahead of Inter Miami Soccer Match — See the Video!
Blake Griffin, Francesca Aiello
Blake Griffin and Francesca Aiello Reunite for Beach Trip in Sardinia — See the Photos!
Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings looks on during the game against the Atlanta Dream on June 20, 2023
Arike Ogunbowale Praises WNBA’s ‘Media Reach’ But Hopes League ‘Can Figure Out' Charter Flights (Exclusive)
Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson poses for a photo during the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
Dwyane Wade Says Being First Hall-of-Famer Presented by Allen Iverson 'Means Everything' (Exclusive)
LeBron James Bryce James ESPYS 07 12 23
LeBron James' Youngest Son Bryce Joining Notre Dame High School Team With Rapper Master P. Miller’s Son: ‘Let’s Get It’
Shaquille ONeal Teases New Thotdaddy Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Shaquille O’Neal Teases Debut 'Dubstep Dad' Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Jon Rahm
Golfer Jon Rahm's Big Request for PGA Tour Is to 'Have a Freaking Porta Potty on Every Hole'