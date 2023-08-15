LeBron James Jams Out as He Drives Around His Ohio Hometown: ‘Love Being Back in My Backyard’

LeBron James is taking time to appreciate the little things.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, the 38-year-old superstar shared a behind-the-wheel jam session moment, while he drove a vintage green Bronco in his home state of Ohio.

“Love being back in my backyard and just cruising around with no care in the world!!!!” the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote. “MJ going strong and stank face on!! #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 Thank you to Life itself!”

With the windows down, James — wearing a backwards ball cap and a Nike t-shirt that read “Witness,” danced in his seat and sang along to the Jackson 5’s 1980 hit “This Place Hotel” while occasionally making eye contact with the camera and smiling.

At one point, lost in the song, the future Hall of Famer wiggled his fingers as if he was playing a keyboard — seemingly echoing the musical talents of his eldest son, Bronny, who went into cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California late last month.

LeBron James Instagram

Bronny, 18, quickly recovered and was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he underwent treatment following his cardiac arrest.

One day later the USC freshman was seen out and about for the first time since his health scare, enjoying a dinner out with his dad, mom Savannah James, and siblings Bryce, 16, and Zhuri, 8, at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

By the next day, LeBron posted a video on Instagram of Bronny playing the piano, while his little brother and sister looked on in awe.

Alongside the video, the NBA icon wrote: “GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young 🤴🏾!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way!”