LeBron James Isn't Retiring Yet, His High School Teammates Say: 'His Work Isn't Done' (Exclusive)

The James' high school — and current — BFFs tell PEOPLE they don't think the Los Angeles Lakers star is calling it a career just yet

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on May 31, 2023 05:11 PM
LeBron James Isn't Retiring Yet, His High School Teammates Say: 'His Work Isn't Done'
Photo:

Romeo Travis/Instagram

The sports world was shocked when LeBron James hinted at a possible retirement after the Lakers' playoff elimination this season. Still, the NBA superstar's close friends tell PEOPLE they don't think he's done playing basketball just yet.

Akron natives Dru Joyce II, Willie McGee, Sian Cotton and Romeo Travis played alongside James, 38, at St. Vincent - St. Mary High when the NBA star began his rise to fame. The group, otherwise known as the Fab Five, is still tight to this day.

"It's so much more than basketball. This group is the reason I'm here today," says Travis, 38.

In the new film Shooting Stars, the group's high school years in Akron, Ohio, playing basketball and navigating James' newfound fame are depicted onscreen.

LeBron James Isn't Retiring Yet, His High School Teammates Say: 'His Work Isn't Done'

Sian Cotton/Instagram

As some of James' closest confidants, the former athletes' insight into his next career move might be the most reliable, aside from the NBA star himself.

Travis says, "I feel like he still has work to do, with his mentality and all that, his work isn't done."

Travis tells PEOPLE his conversation with James just a day earlier further convinces him that the Lakers star wants to keep playing. "I talked to him yesterday and asked what he's doing today, you know, he said he was working out."

James' cryptic comments about retirement came as a surprise to fans after multiple mentions from the athlete that he wants to play alongside his son, Bronny in the NBA once the 18-year-old is draft-eligible in 2024.

Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty

“We’ll see what happens going forward,” the four-time NBA MVP said when his team's season ended on May 22. “I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. … Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball.”

Travis says that James' wish to play with Bronny "is definitely part of why," the NBA champion's comments do not convince him.

Moreover, Travis said he'd be surprised that his former teammate would leave the NBA with "no preparation" ahead of the announcement. "He's not finished, nah."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McGee, 38, agrees. "I don't believe it. I think that was a hard loss and I think he left everything out there," he says of the Lakers' disappointing series against the NBA Finals-bound Denver Nuggets.

"I felt that bar he dropped by Jay-Z though," Cotton, 38, adds, citing the rapper's lyric that James posted on social media. "'I'm supposed be number one on everybodys list. We'll see what happens when I no longer exist,' I felt him on that, but I don’t believe he's retiring. Not yet."

Shooting Stars premieres June 2 on Peacock.

Related Articles
Coco Gauff Jimmy Butler 053123
Jimmy Butler DM'd Coco Gauff Offering Tickets to the NBA Finals Months Before Miami Heat's Historic Run
david beckham; david grutman; tom brady
David Beckham Teases Tom Brady as the NFL Star Vacations on a Yacht with Leonardo DiCaprio and Friends
Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez Reveals He Has Early-Stage Gum Disease: 'Looks Can Be Deceiving'
Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw Says He Doesn't 'Agree' with Dodgers' Inclusion of Queer and Trans 'Nuns' Group in Pride Night
Liz and Will Power celebrate after winning the ABC Supply 500
Will Power 'Beyond Grateful' as Wife Liz Attends Indy 500 Months After Near-Fatal Infection (Exclusive)
sloane-stephens-b
Sloane Stephens Says Racist Comments from Tennis Fans Have 'Only Gotten Worse' Over Her Career
Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen
Scottie Pippen Says Michael Jordan Was 'a Horrible Teammate' Who Took 'Bad Shots'
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks
Chicago White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Plays First Game Post-Cancer Treatments: 'I Felt Strong'
Kyle Kirkwood crashing into the wall after a collision
Tire Flies Off Indy 500 Car, Soaring Over Crowd Before Landing on Vehicle in Parking Lot
Bronny James Graduates High School
Lebron James Celebrates Son Bronny's High School Graduation: 'Proud'
Sa'Myah Smith flashes a thumbs-up after collapsing
LSU Player Sa'Myah Smith Faints Onstage During White House Championship Celebration
Candace Parker #3 of the Las Vegas Aces arrives to the arena before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Candace Parker Honors Gianna Bryant with Jersey Tribute — and Vanessa Bryant Loves It
Josh Allen Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen Spotted Out with Hailee Steinfeld amid Rumored Split from Girlfriend Brittany Williams
Ryan Reynolds Mourns Death of Wrexham Fan
Ryan Reynolds Mourns Wrexham Fan Whose Dying Wish Was to Meet Him: ‘One of The Bravest People'
US President Joe Biden (R) jokes with LSU Tigers' team captain Angel Reese during an event for the Louisiana State University Tigers Women's Basketball team to celebrate their 2022-2023 NCAA Championship season, hosted in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 May 2023.
LSU Women's Basketball Team Visits the White House to Celebrate Their NCAA Championship
Jonathan Owens, simon biles
Jonathan Owens Praises New Wife Simone Biles for 'Her Focus and Her Drive'