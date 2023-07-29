LeBron James 'Grateful' As Son Bronny Seen For The First Time Since Cardiac Arrest: Source (Exclusive)

Lebron James' eldest son, 18, enjoyed dinner with his family days after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 29, 2023 09:53AM EDT
brony james lebron james
Bronny James and father LeBron James. Photo:

Cassy Athena/Getty ; Harry How/Getty 

Bronny James is back on his feet and enjoying some family time, to the relief of his father LeBron James.

On Friday, LeBron's eldest son, 18, — who suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on Monday — was seen out and about for the first time since his health scare, enjoying a night out with dad LeBron, 38, mom Savannah James, and siblings Bryce, 16, and Zhuri, 8, at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

“LeBron brought his family for Friday night dinner," a source tells PEOPLE. "It was of course wonderful to see Bronny after the frightening week. LeBron and the family are regular guests. Everyone was praying for Bronny’s recovery."

As dinner guests approached the family and offered their wishes for Bronny's continued healing, "LeBron kept expressing how grateful he is,” the source says.

The insider adds that Bronny "was pretty quiet, but did seem to enjoy the food."

Although he was not seen arriving with his family, Bronny appeared healthy and in good spirits when he left the restaurant with his brother Bryce and father LeBron. Sporting a gray hoodie, black track pants and gray sneakers, the teen chatted to his dad and typed into his cell phone as the family headed to their car.

Earlier on Friday, LeBron posted photos of himself with son Bryce as he addressed the days following Bronny’s health complication. “It’s my job to always remain strong & to show them the blueprint regardless of the outcome! #JamesGang👑 #BryceMaximus🤴🏾 #MyTwin✊🏾,” LeBron captioned the post. In the photos, the pair were pictured during a basketball practice. 

Bronny was hospitalized for cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday. The rising basketball star was transported to the hospital in an ambulance from USC's Galen Center around 9:26 a.m. on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Times, and his condition was considered a Code 3.

By Tuesday, Bronny was in a stable condition and "no longer" in the ICU, a representative for the James family confirmed to PEOPLE. He was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he had been treated, on Thursday.

LeBron james and Bronny james
Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to LeBron James after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty 

Following his discharge, dad LeBron shared some family love as he posted a photo on Instagram of him with his wife and three children from the ESPY Awards earlier this month. In the photo, the family held their arms around one another as they smiled on the carpet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LeBron captioned the post with a simple: “🤎”

The basketball icon also gave an update on Bronny’s condition saying things are looking up.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful," LeBron wrote on Twitter. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”

“Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang," he said.

Related Articles
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
LeBron James Shares Update After Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest, Says 'Everyone Doing Great'
Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
LeBron James' Son Bronny, 18, Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
Lebron with family
LeBron James Shares Sweet Family Photo After Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
LeBron James' Son: All About Bronny James and His Relationship With His NBA Star Father
Bryce, Bronny, LeBron James
LeBron James' Younger Son Bryce Posts Photo of Him with Bronny After His Brother's Cardiac Arrest
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 05: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon (CA) shoots a three-point basket in the first half against Glenbard West (IL) at Wintrust Arena on February 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
LeBron James’ Son Bronny Suffered Cardiac Arrest at 18 — What Young Athletes Should Know About Heart Health
shareef O'neal says he spoke to bronny james after cardiac arrest
Shareef O'Neal Says He 'Talked' to Bronny James After the USC Star's Cardiac Arrest to Offer Help
Savannah James Gets Stopped from Swearing by Daughter Zhuri as Family Honors LeBron James at ESPYS
Savannah James' Daughter Zhuri, 8, Stops Her from Swearing as Family Honors LeBron James at ESPYs
LeBron James (L) onstage at The 2023 ESPYS
LeBron James Gushes Over His 'Queen,' Wife Savannah, on ESPYs Stage: 'Kudos to You, Baby'
Bronny James Graduates High School
Lebron James Celebrates Son Bronny's High School Graduation: 'Proud'
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James Is 'So Damn Happy and Proud' as Son Bronny Signs Letter of Intent for USC Basketball
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his family at the end of the game, (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron James' Sons Bronny and Bryce Share Photos of Their Dad in Celebration of Father's Day
LeBron James, Savannah James, LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Smallfoot' at Regency Village Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Westwood, California
LeBron James' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Anniversary Celebrated with a Romantic Dinner in Santa Monica.
Jennifer Lopez Wears White Minidress for Dinner with Ben Affleck in Los Angeles
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
Bronny James Will Wear No. 6 at USC — the Same Basketball Number as Father LeBron
Bronny James
LeBron James' Son Bronny Commits to USC: 'I'm Proud of Him,' Basketball Legend Says