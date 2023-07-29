Bronny James is back on his feet and enjoying some family time, to the relief of his father LeBron James.

On Friday, LeBron's eldest son, 18, — who suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on Monday — was seen out and about for the first time since his health scare, enjoying a night out with dad LeBron, 38, mom Savannah James, and siblings Bryce, 16, and Zhuri, 8, at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

“LeBron brought his family for Friday night dinner," a source tells PEOPLE. "It was of course wonderful to see Bronny after the frightening week. LeBron and the family are regular guests. Everyone was praying for Bronny’s recovery."

As dinner guests approached the family and offered their wishes for Bronny's continued healing, "LeBron kept expressing how grateful he is,” the source says.

The insider adds that Bronny "was pretty quiet, but did seem to enjoy the food."

Although he was not seen arriving with his family, Bronny appeared healthy and in good spirits when he left the restaurant with his brother Bryce and father LeBron. Sporting a gray hoodie, black track pants and gray sneakers, the teen chatted to his dad and typed into his cell phone as the family headed to their car.

Earlier on Friday, LeBron posted photos of himself with son Bryce as he addressed the days following Bronny’s health complication. “It’s my job to always remain strong & to show them the blueprint regardless of the outcome! #JamesGang👑 #BryceMaximus🤴🏾 #MyTwin✊🏾,” LeBron captioned the post. In the photos, the pair were pictured during a basketball practice.

Bronny was hospitalized for cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday. The rising basketball star was transported to the hospital in an ambulance from USC's Galen Center around 9:26 a.m. on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Times, and his condition was considered a Code 3.

By Tuesday, Bronny was in a stable condition and "no longer" in the ICU, a representative for the James family confirmed to PEOPLE. He was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he had been treated, on Thursday.

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to LeBron James after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty

Following his discharge, dad LeBron shared some family love as he posted a photo on Instagram of him with his wife and three children from the ESPY Awards earlier this month. In the photo, the family held their arms around one another as they smiled on the carpet.

LeBron captioned the post with a simple: “🤎”

The basketball icon also gave an update on Bronny’s condition saying things are looking up.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful," LeBron wrote on Twitter. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”

“Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang," he said.