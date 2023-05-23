LeBron James Considering Retirement After Lakers Get Swept: 'Got to Think About It'

James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, told reporters Monday he's considering retirement

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 10:33 AM
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media after Round 3 Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals 2023
LeBron James. Photo:

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

After 20 seasons in the NBA, LeBron James says he’s considering retirement.

After his Los Angeles Lakers were swept from the Western Conference Finals on Monday night by the Denver Nuggets, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer said he’s “got a lot to think about” regarding his future on the court.

“I don't play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career and I don’t get a kick out of making a conference appearance,” James, 38, said. “I've done it a lot. And it's not fun to me to not be able to be a part of and, you know, get to the Finals. So, we’ll see. We'll see what happens going forward, but I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about to be honest. And just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

When asked to clarify what he meant, according to ESPN, James said he’s going to consider “if I want to continue to play.” 

RELATED: LeBron James Says It's a 'Proud Moment' as Son Bronny Commits to USC: 'Happy for His Journey'

LeBron James (6) of the Los Angeles Lakers hangs his head during the fourth quarter of the Denver Nuggets' 113-111 Western Conference finals
LeBron James.

 AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

James has dealt with a number of injuries in recent years, including an ankle injury in 2022 and a groin injury in 2019, both of which ended his seasons prematurely. Chasing his fifth NBA Championship this season, James finished out the year playing on a right foot injury that may require surgery over the summer.

Despite this, the surefire NBA Hall of Famer helped will the Lakers, the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, deep into the playoffs. "I knew I could get to the finish line," James told ESPN. "Obviously, I knew I had to deal with it and deal with the pain or deal with not being able to be myself before the injury, but there was nothing that made me feel like I couldn't get to the finish line."

James scored 40 points in Monday night’s loss, showing he’s still fully capable of commanding a game. After discussing a possible retirement, the 19-time NBA All Star acknowledged he still feels like he’s better than “maybe 95” percent of the league’s players.

RELATED: Who Is LeBron James' Mom? All About Gloria James

There’s few things left to do for James, a four-time league MVP and two-time Olympic gold medalist who’s often thrust into the conversation of the greatest athletes of all time. After passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record earlier this year, James did note one final goal: to be in a game with his son, Bronny,

James' eldest son, 18, now plays college basketball for the University of Southern California and would be first eligible to play in the NBA in 2024.

"I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny," James said then, adding, “Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him.”

Related Articles
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James Is 'So Damn Happy and Proud' as Son Bronny Signs Letter of Intent for USC Basketball
Jack Nicholson Attends Yet Another Lakers Game as Denver Nears Knocking L.A. Out of Playoffs
Jack Nicholson Attends Fourth Lakers Game as Denver Nears Knocking L.A. Out of Playoffs
Carmelo Anthony
NBA Star Carmelo Anthony Announces His Retirement: 'My Story Has Always Been More Than Basketball'
LeBron James and wife Savannah Brinson
LeBron James' Wife Savannah Talks People Thirsting Over Her Online: 'I Appreciate It'
Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) shoots a free throw during the first round game of the men's Pac-12 Tournament between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington State Cougars on March 11, 2020, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Dennis Rodman's Son D.J. to Join Bronny James at the University of Southern California
Bronny James
LeBron James' Son Bronny Commits to USC: 'I'm Proud of Him,' Basketball Legend Says
LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is joined by his mother Gloria James
Who Is LeBron James' Mom? All About Gloria James
Mychal Thompson and Klay Thompson #11 of Team LeBron pose for a photo the 2019 NBA All-Star Game
All About Klay Thompson's Parents, Mychal and Julie Thompson
Dillon Brooks, LeBron James
NBA Player Who Hit LeBron James in the Groin Says Fans Are Trying to 'Make Me a Villain'
Lebron James
LeBron James Advances to NBA Finals for 10th Time, Honors Kobe Bryant's Legacy After Win
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19 : LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 19, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images); PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Second-Generation Ballers: Rising NBA Stars Whose Parents Were Also Players 
ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 11: Jeanie Buss and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers hug on court after winning Game Six of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on October 11, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at AdventHealth Arena. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeanie Buss Praises 'Committed' Lakers Team for Making Playoffs: 'Would've Been Easy to Give Up' (Exclusive)
LeBron James
LeBron James' 'Lonely' Early Years in Ohio Detailed in New Biography as His Biopic Sets Release Date
lebron james
LeBron James Is Hyped Up as He Supports Son Bronny at the McDonald's All-American Game
LeBron James
LeBron James Reportedly Set to Miss Extended Game Time Due to Foot Injury
LeBron James; Savannah James
LeBron James Thirsts After Wife Savannah in Stunning Red Carpet Photos: 'DAMNNNNNN'