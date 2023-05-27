Lebron James Celebrates Son Bronny's High School Graduation: 'Proud'

Bronny's grandmother wrote on Instagram how he always made her very proud, and "seeing you graduate tonight, just made me feel an even bigger sense of pride"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 27, 2023 12:54 AM
Bronny James Graduates High School
Photo:

lebron james/instagram

Bronny James has reached a new milestone!

The Sierra Canyon, California high school senior — and eldest son of LeBron James — graduated high school this week to much praise from his NBA legend dad, 38, and grandmother, Gloria James, on Instagram.

"PROUD!!!! 🥺🥺🥺🙏🏾. CONGRATULATIONS & LOVE YOU KID! @bronny 👨🏾‍🎓👑," gushed LeBron beside a series of photos of the 18-year-old styling his navy blue graduation attire with a beaming smile. Near the end of the post, the basketball star also shared a sweet family photo from the graduation that included his wife Savannah, daughter Zhuri, 8, and son Bryce, 15,

James' mother echoed similar sentiments by sharing a candid photo of the graduate walking off stage with his diploma alongside a sweet message.

Bronny James Graduates High School

lebron james/instagram

"Congratulations grandson🎉🎊🎉🎊!!!! You've always made me very proud of you," she shared. "And seeing you graduate tonight, just made me feel an even bigger sense of pride. I wish you the most happiness and success in this next chapter of your young adult life. Continue to spread your wings and soar to new heights 🚀. Love you very much, Grammy 💗💗💗💗."

Earlier this month, Bronny shared that his next steps after graduation will be at the University of Southern California.

He shared the news through an Instagram post of himself wearing his Sierra Canyon School uniform in the Trojans' locker room at the Galen Center alongside the caption, "Fight On ✌🏾 #committed."

Lebron spoke out about his son's big news by leaving a comment on the post and sharing that it was "one of the best days of my life" in an interview with Spectrum SportsNet.

"First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I'm super proud of him, our family is proud of him," he said. "For me personally, it's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn't go to college."

Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty

"It's just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he's the first one to go to college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey," he concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In August, the Los Angeles Lakers star signed a $97.1 million extension to his contract, keeping him on the L.A. team until 2024. The timing would align so the superstar could be a free agent when his basketball player son is eligible for his first NBA season.

"Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be," LeBron said in an interview in February of last year. "I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year."

Related Articles
Sa'Myah Smith flashes a thumbs-up after collapsing
LSU Player Sa'Myah Smith Faints Onstage During White House Championship Celebration
Candace Parker #3 of the Las Vegas Aces arrives to the arena before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Candace Parker Honors Gianna Bryant with Jersey Tribute — and Vanessa Bryant Loves It
Hailee Steinfeld; Josh Allen
Josh Allen Spotted Out with Hailee Steinfeld amid Rumored Split from Girlfriend Brittany Williams
Ryan Reynolds Mourns Death of Wrexham Fan
Ryan Reynolds Mourns Wrexham Fan Whose Dying Wish Was to Meet Him: ‘One of The Bravest People'
US President Joe Biden (R) jokes with LSU Tigers' team captain Angel Reese during an event for the Louisiana State University Tigers Women's Basketball team to celebrate their 2022-2023 NCAA Championship season, hosted in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 May 2023.
LSU Women's Basketball Team Visits the White House to Celebrate Their NCAA Championship
Jonathan Owens, simon biles
Jonathan Owens Praises New Wife Simone Biles for 'Her Focus and Her Drive'
SHOOTING STARS
'Shooting Stars' Director Says LeBron James and Friends 'Huddled Around a Little Computer' to Watch His Biopic
JuJu Watkins Prom
High School Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Says She'll Look Back on Prom and 'Be Proud' She Went (Exclusive)
Patrick Mahomes (15) is interviewed during Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes Says He Isn't Focused on Money in His Next Contract: 'Made Enough' to Be 'Set for' Life
Angel Mercado
19-Year-Old Baseball Player Dies After Makeshift Dugout Collapses on Him
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin Opens Up About Resiliency and the Future of Women's Sports: 'You Just Keep Going' (Exclusive)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 15: Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes Comments on Brother Jackson's Arrest, Says It's a 'Personal Thing'
Bubba Wallace on Learning to Take 'Better Care' of Himself: 'I've Been Really Hard on Myself' (Exclusive)
Bubba Wallace Says His Mom — and 2 Crashes — Inspired Him to 'Take Better Care' of Himself (Exclusive)
Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars exchanges words against Brayden McNabb #3 of the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Three of the Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center on May 23, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.
Dallas Stars Criticize Fans for Throwing Trash on Ice During Blowout Loss
shaq-flat-earth
Shaquille O'Neal Served Again with Additional Complaints in FTX Lawsuit at Miami Heat Game
Surfer Caroline Marks on How She Combats Fear When Facing the âUncertaintyâ of âMother Natureâ Amid WSL Tour
Surfer Caroline Marks on Combatting Fear When Facing the 'Uncertainty' of 'Mother Nature' (Exclusive)