Lebron James Celebrates Son Bronny's High School Graduation: 'Proud'

Bronny James has reached a new milestone!

The Sierra Canyon, California high school senior — and eldest son of LeBron James — graduated high school this week to much praise from his NBA legend dad, 38, and grandmother, Gloria James, on Instagram.

"PROUD!!!! 🥺🥺🥺🙏🏾. CONGRATULATIONS & LOVE YOU KID! @bronny 👨🏾‍🎓👑," gushed LeBron beside a series of photos of the 18-year-old styling his navy blue graduation attire with a beaming smile. Near the end of the post, the basketball star also shared a sweet family photo from the graduation that included his wife Savannah, daughter Zhuri, 8, and son Bryce, 15,

James' mother echoed similar sentiments by sharing a candid photo of the graduate walking off stage with his diploma alongside a sweet message.

lebron james/instagram

"Congratulations grandson🎉🎊🎉🎊!!!! You've always made me very proud of you," she shared. "And seeing you graduate tonight, just made me feel an even bigger sense of pride. I wish you the most happiness and success in this next chapter of your young adult life. Continue to spread your wings and soar to new heights 🚀. Love you very much, Grammy 💗💗💗💗."

Earlier this month, Bronny shared that his next steps after graduation will be at the University of Southern California.

He shared the news through an Instagram post of himself wearing his Sierra Canyon School uniform in the Trojans' locker room at the Galen Center alongside the caption, "Fight On ✌🏾 #committed."

Lebron spoke out about his son's big news by leaving a comment on the post and sharing that it was "one of the best days of my life" in an interview with Spectrum SportsNet.

"First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I'm super proud of him, our family is proud of him," he said. "For me personally, it's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn't go to college."



Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty

"It's just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he's the first one to go to college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey," he concluded.

In August, the Los Angeles Lakers star signed a $97.1 million extension to his contract, keeping him on the L.A. team until 2024. The timing would align so the superstar could be a free agent when his basketball player son is eligible for his first NBA season.

"Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be," LeBron said in an interview in February of last year. "I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year."