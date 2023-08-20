LeBron James 'Tips His Crown' to Mookie Betts at Double-Home Run Dodger Game

"I had to try to show out for him," Betts said of the NBA legend after clinching a win against the Miami Marlins

Published on August 20, 2023 03:06PM EDT
LeBron James (left), who tipped his cap to Mookie Betts (right) when the L.A. Dodger hit two home runs during a game on Aug. 19.

Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty 

Game recognize game.

During Saturday night’s Los Angeles Dodgers game, LeBron James tipped his cap to Mookie Betts, who helped clinch a 3-1 win against the Miami Marlins — and a series win — by hitting two home runs.

Betts, 30, shared a clip documenting the special moment between him and the Los Angeles Laker, 38, on Instagram.

LeBron James celebrates Mookie Betts on his Instagram Story.

Lebron James/Instagram

“When the King tips his crown.. you do the damn thing twice 🫡 👑,” he captioned the post. “Right back at ya @kingjames.”

The NBA legend also acknowledged the Dodger's double-home run game on his Instagram Story, where he shared a video of his exchange with Betts.

“🫡 Salute and 🧢 off to you my brother!!!” James captioned the clip, which he also decorated with a row of fire emojis.

In a post-game interview with SportsNet LA, Betts said that having James in the audience was “super cool,” adding that he reciprocates the love by waving at the basketball star at Lakers games.

"Game recognize game,” he said in the interview. “I had to try to show out for him."

Before Betts’ excellent performance, it was already a special night at Dodger Stadium — James’ bobblehead night.

The King showcased his figurine, which was outfitted with a custom Dodgers basketball jersey and purple crown, on his Story, alongside which he wrote: “Bobble head night at the park.”

LeBron James' custom L.A. Dodgers bobblehead.

Lebron James/Instagram

Later in the game, James shared a photo of himself with Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten, who presented the LeBron James Family Foundation’s I PROMISE Program with a check for $100,000.

Bobblehead night was a family affair for James, who attended the special game with sons LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 18, and Bryce Maximus, 16.

The NBA player shared a playful Boomerang selfie of the trio on his Instagram Story.

The family outing came less than a month after Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a representative for the James family told PEOPLE on July 25.

LeBron James with sons LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. and Bryce Maximus.

Lebron James/Instagram

The statement continued: “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

It concluded, "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Days later, the young basketball player was discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment.

On July 29, Bronny was seen in public for the first time since he was hospitalized at a family dinner with his dad, mom Savannah James, and siblings Bryce and Zhuri, 8, at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

