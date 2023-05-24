Leanne Hainsby Says She Has 'Quiet Strength' After Cancer Battle in Beaming Post

Leanne Hainsby spoke of her “quiet strength” after “being through so much” in a social media post shared on Tuesday.

The famous Peloton instructor, 35, opened up about her mental health journey, following her breast cancer battle, as she proudly posted a photo of herself smiling in gym wear on Instagram.

In the image, Hainsby is seen flashing a big grin, while posing with her arms crossed in a green crop top and metallic blue leggings, in front of a white studio background.

The trainer told her followers “I LOVE THIS PHOTO” as she went on to explain the meaningful reason why in her caption.

Hainsby wrote: “I’ve spent most of my adult life in front of a camera."

“From dancing to Peloton, there have been a lot of shoots along the way, and it wouldn’t have been unusual for me to pick apart so many things I didn’t like about how I looked. Not anymore.”

The media personality continued: “I LOVE THIS PHOTO, and the BEST thing is that it has nothing to do with how I look.

“I felt confident on this shoot. My body and my mind have been through so much, they still are, but I had a quiet strength on this day that I’ve never had before, and that’s why I love this photo ❤️ x.”

Hainsby announced she had breast cancer in January, after being officially diagnosed in August 2022.

The Peloton star began chemotherapy treatment for 12 weeks last September and continued to teach 3-4 Peloton classes a week, to unknowing members.

"I feel so proud of myself that I continued to show up," Hainsby said on Instagram.

"And it wasn't because I wanted people to say, wow, isn't she amazing for doing this? It was because there are so many members that are going through their own struggles — and if they can make it to the bike, then so can I."

Hainsby and her fiancé, fellow Peloton instructor Benjamin Alldis, did a round of IVF, prior to her cancer treatment.

In early April, Hainsby was given the all-clear in her 3-month checkup.

Earlier this month, Hainsby marked another milestone in recovery, having completed her “first 45-minute LIVE ride in a LONG TIME” in a proud post.

The instructor urged that her recovery is “not always linear, but when there’s a win, I’m making a conscious decision to own it!”