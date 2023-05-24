Lifestyle Health Leanne Hainsby Says She Has 'Quiet Strength' After Cancer Battle in Beaming Post The Peloton Instructor has opened up about her mental health journey, following breast cancer treatment By Escher Walcott Published on May 24, 2023 12:04 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Leanne Hainsby. Photo: Courtesy of Leanne Hainsby Leanne Hainsby spoke of her “quiet strength” after “being through so much” in a social media post shared on Tuesday. The famous Peloton instructor, 35, opened up about her mental health journey, following her breast cancer battle, as she proudly posted a photo of herself smiling in gym wear on Instagram. In the image, Hainsby is seen flashing a big grin, while posing with her arms crossed in a green crop top and metallic blue leggings, in front of a white studio background. The trainer told her followers “I LOVE THIS PHOTO” as she went on to explain the meaningful reason why in her caption. Hainsby wrote: “I’ve spent most of my adult life in front of a camera." “From dancing to Peloton, there have been a lot of shoots along the way, and it wouldn’t have been unusual for me to pick apart so many things I didn’t like about how I looked. Not anymore.” Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby Describes Breast Cancer Journey: 'It's Been a Tough Year' The media personality continued: “I LOVE THIS PHOTO, and the BEST thing is that it has nothing to do with how I look. “I felt confident on this shoot. My body and my mind have been through so much, they still are, but I had a quiet strength on this day that I’ve never had before, and that’s why I love this photo ❤️ x.” Hainsby announced she had breast cancer in January, after being officially diagnosed in August 2022. The Peloton star began chemotherapy treatment for 12 weeks last September and continued to teach 3-4 Peloton classes a week, to unknowing members. Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby, 35, Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis in Instagram Post "I feel so proud of myself that I continued to show up," Hainsby said on Instagram. Leanne Hainsby has found her confidence again after cancer battle. Leanne Hainsby Instagram "And it wasn't because I wanted people to say, wow, isn't she amazing for doing this? It was because there are so many members that are going through their own struggles — and if they can make it to the bike, then so can I." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Hainsby and her fiancé, fellow Peloton instructor Benjamin Alldis, did a round of IVF, prior to her cancer treatment. In early April, Hainsby was given the all-clear in her 3-month checkup. Earlier this month, Hainsby marked another milestone in recovery, having completed her “first 45-minute LIVE ride in a LONG TIME” in a proud post. The instructor urged that her recovery is “not always linear, but when there’s a win, I’m making a conscious decision to own it!”