Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby Celebrates One Year of Sobriety: 'Best Decision I Made for Myself'

"Let me raise a glass of kombucha to this moment," the Peloton instructor wrote in a lengthy Instagram message reflecting on her sobriety journey

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 07:54PM EDT
Leanne Hainsby
Peloton instructor Leanne Hainsby is celebrating one year of sobriety. Photo:

Leanne Hainsby/ Instagram

Leanne Hainsby is celebrating a meaningful milestone.

The Peloton instructor, 35, marked one year of sobriety with a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday, reflecting on the many ways her life — and her health — have improved since quitting drinking.

"1 YEAR ALCOHOL FREE 🎉" she cheered in her post, which included several text slides detailing her transformation over the past 12 months.

"Today marks the day before the day I was told I most likely have breast cancer. It marks the day before I went for my second opinion and was then sent on to have various scans ahead of my diagnosis a few days later," she began, referring to her August 2022 diagnosis of early triple-positive breast cancer.

"Today also marks the day I stopped drinking alcohol," she added.

Hainsby then explained that she initially made the decision to ditch drinking to ensure that she stayed as healthy as possible while undergoing her grueling cancer treatment. However, "it quickly turned into the best decision I made for myself because everything positive everyone says about stopping drinking, for me, continues to be true," she wrote.

She went on to share some of the positive changes she's seen since becoming sober, among them mental clarity, better sleep, greater productivity and boosted confidence. "Funnily enough, I'm way more confident without a drink — who knew?" she wrote.

The fitness instructor wrote how living sober helped her be more present and strengthened her connections with people. "Deeper, more purposeful conversations with friends and the people I love," she explained.

Leanne Hainsby
Leanne Hainsby was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2022.

Leanne Hainsby/ Instagram

Hainsby reflected back on the moment a year ago when she first made the decision to stop drinking after realizing she was using alcohol as a coping mechanism. The cycling pro's best friend, Danielle Hampson, tragically died in a car accident on her wedding day in June 2022, leaving Hainsby reeling.

"Deep in the very early stages of traumatic grief and shock, drinking way too much to try and numb an ounce of pain in any way possible, and then diagnosed with cancer a few weeks later, it could've been a recipe for disaster," the trainer wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now, she said, she's taking the time to truly process her pain, attending weekly therapy sessions and nurturing her health and well-being. "To me, this feels like a great achievement and a new stage in life that I'm really proud of," she noted.

She concluded her candid post by encouraging followers on a similar path to not get discouraged. "It hasn't always been easy … but as someone who LOVED a party, I really don't feel like I'm missing out," she said. "I still thoroughly enjoy a good time, it just looks a bit different now — good different."

She signed off with, "So let me raise a glass of kombucha (in a lovely glass, because that feels good) to this moment."

Leanne Hainsby
Leanne Hainsby underwent chemotherapy, a lumpectomy and radiation to treat her cancer.

John Phillips/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

In early April, after 12 weeks of chemotherapy, a lumpectomy and radiation treatment, Hainsby — who lives in London with her fiancé and fellow Peloton instructor Ben Alldis — was given the all-clear at a three-month scan.

"It was a really big milestone that I was feeling really anxious about, and it was really great news," she told PEOPLE at the time.

"For me to be able to get better just felt like such a privilege," she added. "I remember a cancer nurse saying to me: Those things that you think about now will become so irrelevant even six weeks down the line. I wish I could pass on that knowledge: All the things that we think are important — hair, boobs, looks — when it really comes down to it, they're just… not."

Related Articles
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown’s Team 'Censors' Her Social Media to Be More Positive and to 'Protect' Her Mental Health
Kaley Cuoco Has Carpal Tunnel from Holding Her Baby
Kaley Cuoco Has Carpal Tunnel Syndrome from Holding Her Baby — But She Won't Let It Stop Her from Hitting the Gym
Lexi Reed Weight Loss
Lexi Reed Reveals 42-Lb. Weight Loss: ‘Feels So Good to Be Back on Track’
Christopher Meloni Reflects on 'Dark' Impact of Lyme Disease
Christopher Meloni Stars in New Lyme Disease PSA, Reflects on Its 'Dark' Impact on His Family (Exclusive)
Close up of colorful tablets and capsules
Nearly 1 in 10 U.S. Adults Has Lost a Relative Due to a Drug Overdose: Poll
Jenna Jameson Talks Her Weight Loss Journey Through Keto and Intermittent Fasting
Jenna Jameson Attributes Recent Weight Loss to Keto, Intermittent Fasting: ‘The Weight’s Falling Off’
Nate Berkus Reveals Psoriasis Diagnosis After Nearly a Decade: âIt Can Be Depressingâ
Nate Berkus Reveals Psoriasis Diagnosis After Nearly a Decade: 'It Can Be Depressing' (Exclusive)
Christina Applegate and Sadie Grace LeNoble at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Christina Applegate Spreads Her “FU MS” Message Two Years After Diagnosis Through Cane Collaboration (Exclusive)
Hoda Kotb on Monday, July 31, 2023
Hoda Kotb Says She Isn’t 'Worried' About Aging: '59 Is an Amazing Year'
The Little Market`s International Women`s Day Event -PICTURED: Tiffani Thiessen 2020
Tiffani Thiessen, 49 Says the Key to Looking Good at Her Age Is ‘Self-Love’ and 'Not Giving a S---'
Emma Heming Willis Gives Caregiver Update
Emma Heming Willis on Caregiving: 'When We Are Not Looking After Ourselves, We Are No Good to the People We Love'
Image
Tracy Morgan Reveals He’s Taking Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'It Cuts My Appetite in Half'
Jeremy Renner Spends Time in Hyperbaric Chamber Twice a Day Following Snowplow Accident Recovery
Jeremy Renner Spends Time in Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Twice a Day Following Snowplow Accident
DJ Pauly Gym 08 13 23 instagram Kook
Pauly D Shows Off Rare Weekend Gym Session: 'I Don't Work Out on Sundays!!!'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow attend the Legends Ball during 2022 BravoCon at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Heather Dubrow Shows 'Appreciation' for Husband Terry After His Mini-Stroke: ‘Thank God You're Healthy'
New Covid Variant EG.5 Now Makes Up Majority of New Infections Nationwide
New COVID Variant EG.5 Now Makes Up Largest Proportion of New Infections Nationwide