Leah Remini Celebrates Finishing Her Second Semester at NYU: ‘One of the Most Difficult Experiences'

"While I’m still not finished, I’m so glad I decided to dive in," the 'King of Queens' star said

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 2, 2023 09:42 PM
Image
Leah Remini. Photo: Michael Kovac/WireImage

Leah Remini is one step close to getting her diploma!

The Emmy Award winner, 52, revealed on Instagram Friday that she's completed her second semester at New York University after making the decision to focus on her education.

"Two years ago, I had an 8th-grade education thanks to spending 35 years in a cult," the former Scientologist wrote, celebrating her academic achievement. "And now, at age 52, I’ve successfully finished my second year at NYU."

Getting to this point hasn't been easy, according to the King of Queens actress. "Undertaking this educational journey has been one of the most difficult experience of my life," she wrote, admitting, "There have been days where I’ve thought about giving up."

But all in all, Remini is proud of herself for taking a chance and sticking with it. "While I’m still not finished, I’m so glad I decided to dive in," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She also encouraged her followers to follow in her footsteps by challenging themselves in new ways. " If you have the desire and capacity, please remember that it’s never too late to start again," Remini shared.

"Thank you for all your love and support," she captioned her post.

Remini, who hosts PEOPLE Puzzler, first revealed that she would be working towards an associate dress in NYU's Liberal Arts program in May 2021, when she shared her admission's letter on social media.

NYU
NYU. Robert Alexander/Getty

"For someone like me, a person who desperately wanted a higher education and options in my life, coming from a cult and a family who didn't value an education, this is a very big day for me," she wrote at the time. "This didn't come easy."

"This is one of the last chunks of my life that I am taking back for myself from Scientology. It took a lot for me to take this step, for fear that I was not smart enough, not worthy enough, not able to do the work that will be required, my age ... I did it anyway with a lot of encouragement from a very special person in my life," she added.

The Brooklyn native left the Church of Scientology in 2013 after growing up in the controversial religion. She opened up about her experience with the church in her 2015 book Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, as well as on her Emmy-winning docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

LEAH REMINI
Leah Remini. Neilson Barnard/Getty

In February 2022, Remini spoke to PEOPLE about juggling her first semester of college and work as an actress, wife, and mother.

"It's been amazing," she said. "It's been difficult when I'm working because sometimes I'll work from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then have to come home and read chapters and do a quiz when my brain is shutting down. But I'm doing it, and I am proud of myself. With my degree, I might eventually want to go into politics, but who knows? I would like to be of some kind of public service."

Related Articles
LEAH REMINI
Leah Remini Celebrates Finishing Her First Semester at NYU: 'It's Never Too Late'
Bill Gothard
Who Is Bill Gothard? Everything to Know About the Institute in Basic Life Principles Founder
Aoki Lee Simmons Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating in 2023
Lola Conseulos Graduates from NYU https://www.instagram.com/p/CsXDAmDAnHG/
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola Graduating from NYU: 'We Are So Proud of You'
Anna Cathcart XO Kitty
Anna Cathcart on 'Creating a New World' in 'To All The Boys' Universe: 'Definitely a Pinch-Me Moment' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd30cHzveEz/ leahremini's profile picture leahremini Verified Last night was Sofia’s senior prom. Senior year is filled with exciting milestones but it doesn’t make it any less sad for parents when we wonder how time flew by so fast. Angelo and I couldn’t be prouder of the young woman Sofia is becoming. But I need this process to slow down. Edited · 37w
Leah Remini Says She and Husband Angelo Are 'More of a Mess Now' After Daughter Returns to College
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd30cHzveEz/ leahremini's profile picture leahremini Verified Last night was Sofia’s senior prom. Senior year is filled with exciting milestones but it doesn’t make it any less sad for parents when we wonder how time flew by so fast. Angelo and I couldn’t be prouder of the young woman Sofia is becoming. But I need this process to slow down. Edited · 37w
Leah Remini Says Her Role as a Mom 'Changed Overnight' After Daughter Left for College
old school
'Old School' Cast: Where Are They Now?
People Puzzler, Game Show Network, Leah Remini
'PEOPLE Puzzler' Season 3 Kicks Off Today — Here's Where to Watch!
Leah Remini and Kirstie Alley
Leah Remini Speaks Out About Kirstie Alley's 'Very Sad' Death: 'My Prayers Do Go Out to Her 2 Children'
PEOPLE Puzzler Leah Remini
'PEOPLE Puzzler' Is Back for Season 3 — Here's Where to Watch!
leah remini
Leah Remini Posts Flashback to Daughter's Birth: 'The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me'
Leah Remini daughter Sofia
Leah Remini On Daughter's 'Bittersweet' Move to College: 'I Have Never Cried so Much in My Life'
LEAH REMINI
Leah Remini Explains Why She Makes Sense on 'SYTYCD' 's Judging Panel: 'I Dance Every Day'
Image
Remembering Kirstie Alley's Life in Photos
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children