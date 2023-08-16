Leah Messer Is Proud of 'Foundation' She's Providing Her Three Daughters: 'Giving Them Everything' (Exclusive)

Leah Messer is all about raising strong, independent women.

The Teen Mom: Next Chapter star, 31, tells PEOPLE that she's embracing single mom life, with her focus on giving daughter Adalynn Faith, 10, and twins Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, 13, everything they need to thrive as they take on the next chapter in their own lives.

"It is honestly so much fun to see, to watch them grow and be a part of the entire experience. They have completely different personalities and are just so unique. I love it," Messer tells PEOPLE.

"I love every part of our journey, especially watching them grow up. I think we had a moment recently that happened where I'm seeing the foundation that I've built for our family come to fruition. And as they get older, it's everything I ever imagined it could be."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As the girls get older, Messer is finding herself seeking "balance" between keeping communication open when it comes to the fun things and the tough times.



"I think an open dialogue of communication is always extremely vital when you're raising kids, especially daughters, How it goes, I think, depends on the conversation, but we find balance I get them my the best answer that I have for them, and I do my research."

On a path of growth of her own, Messer says, "Everything that I've learned over the years, I implement it into their lives. That's what I see as I'm watching them grow up."

"I love being a mom, especially a girl mama," she praises.

Messer was previously married to Jeremy Calvert from 2012 to 2015, with whom she shares daughter Adalynn Faith. She was also previously married to Corey Simms from 2010 to 2011, with whom she shares twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace.

Messer admits that there's pressure, both raising her kids in the spotlight and from her own family history, to be intentional and get things right with her daughters.

"I want to make sure that I'm giving them the right tools and education and I definitely feel confident that I am," she shares.

"You want to say the right things and it can be a challenge when you're having some conversations with them. You definitely want to say age-appropriate things and I think 13, I mean, that's four years away from the age that I became pregnant with [the twins]," she says. "I think I'm breaking that cycle without a doubt, but that doesn't mean it doesn't take balance."

Like other moms, she finds herself second-guessing decisions and wondering what more she can do.

"I think all of us moms feel like, 'Okay, is this the right path though?' Especially moms that maybe didn't have that direction, or a single mom that's doing it on her own. Sometimes I worry I'm not doing things right but then I see that they know these things and we have these conversations. They're amazing kids and they're going to do great things."

Messer is soaking up the pure "joy" she gets from seeing her three girls "grow and blossom."

"My greatest joy is just laughing together, seeing that foundation I set up for them come to fruition and seeing how everything I learned is implemented in what I've built. These girls are becoming everything that I wanted them to be, but more, everything that they want to be, using those tools. They're the best, an even better version of me."

Keep up with Messer and her girls by tuning into Teen Mom: Next Chapter season 2, airing on MTV on Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT.

