Crew Leader of 'Titan' Sub Recovery Tearful as He Describes Emotional Recovery Operation

Edward Cassano asked reporters to "recognize the seriousness of the events and respect the depth and range of emotions."

By
Updated on July 1, 2023 12:45PM EDT
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Photo:

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP

The operation to recover the once-missing Titan submersible was "unprecedented," Edward Cassano, CEO of Pelagic Research Services, told reporters on Friday.

During a press conference in East Aurora, New York, Cassano opened up about the recovery of the submersible — which disappeared and was eventually found to have imploded on Father's Day during a tragic trip to the wreckage of the Titanic. All five people aboard — OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, 61, British Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman Dawood, 19, British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77 — died as a result.

As Cassano emotionally explained Friday while discussing the moments they found the debris, his crew was still experiencing “a lot of emotions" and is "tired," per local Buffalo station WKBW.

“Shortly after arriving on the seafloor, we discovered the debris of the Titan submersible. Of course, we continue to document the site and by 12 p.m. sadly a rescue turned into recovery,” Cassano said of the operation, of which he added he was dispatched to the site as part of a potential rescue.

The CEO then described the Odysseus 6-K — a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV)  and ocean-floor explorer which "operates from the ship through a tether" and features cameras, robotic arms and sonar, per the outlet.

“It was unprecedented in a sense, our ability to arrive at the sea floor and then go to work and then we work for another five or six days at 3,800 meters and then we began the recovery operation which in and of themselves are quite challenging,” Cassano added.

Engineer Eric Peterson, who built the Odysseus 6-K, described his feelings toward the Titan operation. “Every time it goes in there's, you know, confidence that, of course, it's going to work, but still, in the back of your head — it's like if it ever wasn't going to — please don't be right now. But it worked great,” he said, per WKBW.

During his press conference, Cassano asked reporters to "recognize the seriousness of the events and respect the depth and range of emotions, certainly, and most importantly, the family and friends with the Titan and all those in the response."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As previously reported, the U.S. Coast Guard revealed earlier this week that crews recovered "presumed human remains" while searching through the sub's wreckage. The "presumed" remains "were carefully recovered" within the wreckage, officials added, sharing that a Coast Guard cutter will transport them to a port in the United States where the Marine Board of Investigation will then facilitate further analysis and testing.

"The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy," MBI Chair Captain Jason Neubauer said, according to a release.

"There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again," he added.

On Wednesday, debris from the imploded sub was brought back to port in St. Johns, Newfoundland, 10 days after the sub lost contact with the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince.

Related Articles
An undated photo shows tourist submersible belongs to OceanGate begins to descent at a sea. Search and rescue operations continue by US Coast Guard in Boston after a tourist submarine bound for the Titanic's wreckage site went missing off the southeastern coast of Canada
'Titanic' Sub Passengers Died Due to 'Catastrophic' Pressure Implosion: Full Recap
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
'Presumed Human Remains' Recovered from 'Titan' Sub Wreckage, Coast Guard Says
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Imploded 'Titan' Sub Debris Hauled Ashore After Being Recovered from Ocean Floor: See Photos
An undated photo shows tourist submersible
Robot Looking for Debris from 'Titan' on Ocean Floor amid Investigation into Implosion
THE SUNKEN TITANIC'S BOW
Everything to Know About the 'Titanic'-Bound Sub That Went Missing
Wreck of Titanic
Coast Guard Says 'Debris Field' Discovered Near 'Titanic' amid Search for Missing 'Titan' Sub
titan sub passengers
5 'Titan' Sub Passengers Are Dead, OceanGate Says: They 'Have Sadly Been Lost'
The Oceangate submersible Titan
Authorities Looking to Find Out What Caused 'Titan' Implosion, But Official Inquiry Hasn’t Been Launched
Stockton Rush inside Titan may 2018 photo by Becky Kagan Schott LP8_5927 Credit: Becky Kagan Schott
Photos Capture OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush Test Diving 'Titan' Sub 5 Years Before Deadly Implosion
The Oceangate submersible Titan
There Are Less Than 24 Hours of Breathable Air Left on Missing 'Titan' Sub: 'Very Complex Search'
The Oceangate submersible Titan
U.S. Navy Says They Detected Implosion Sounds Hours After 'Titan' Submersible Went Missing
Shahzada Dawood
King Charles' Charities 'Devastated' That Supporter Shahzada Dawood Is on Missing 'Titanic' Sub
The Oceangate submersible Titan
'About 40 Hours of Breathable Air' Could Be Left on Missing 'Titanic' Sub, Official Says
The Oceangate submersible Titan
Admiral Leading 'Titan' Submersible Mission Says Unidentified Noise is ‘Target’ for Search
Erin Napier Says Sheâs âSo Anxious About the Titanic Subâ After Sharing Photo of âOminousâ Fortune Cookies
Erin Napier Says She’s ‘So Anxious About the Titanic Sub’ After Sharing Photo of ‘Ominous’ Fortune Cookies
The Oceangate submersible Titan
The Missing 'Titan' Sub Will Run Out of Air Thursday Morning: 'This Is an Incredibly Complex Case'