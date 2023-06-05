Lea Michele Celebrates Son's 'Moving Up Day' at School Following His Health Scare Earlier This Year

Lea Michele is one proud mom.

The Funny Girl star, 36, shared a photo with son Ever, 2, on her Instagram Story Friday, celebrating that it was her son's "moving up day from his little school."

"Proud mama. 🥺💗," she added to the cute post.

In the sweet snap, Michele smiles at the camera while holding Ever, who faces away from the camera and wraps his arm around his mom.

In May, the actress brought her son on stage after a Mother's Day performance of Funny Girl.

Lea Michele and son Ever. lea michele/instagram

In a TikTok video posted by a fan, Michele could be seen picking up Ever from the crowd, grabbing numerous white flowers from her toddler during the curtain call. She then carried him to center stage where she pointed out the audience to him and let him greet several cast members.

Earlier this year, Ever experienced a "scary health issue" that caused Michele to miss several Funny Girl performances.

In March, Michele posted on her Instagram Story that Ever had been hospitalized. Just a few days later, she shared that her little boy was doing better.

"Thank you for all your well wishes this past week," the actress wrote in her second update. "We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff."



Lea Michele, son Ever, and husband Zandy Reich. Lea Michele/Instagram

Weeks later, Ever was taken to the hospital again. "Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry," Michele wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of Ever in his crib.

"These hard times show you truly what matters. Our boy is such a champ and is going to be okay."

In April, Michele spoke to PEOPLE at the Time 100 Gala, sharing, "Ever's doing good. He's doing well. We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he's doing well, thank God, and healthy."

The actress added that she has "the most amazing support from my cast and my family," and that her husband of four years, Zandy Reich, has been "wonderful."

Michele and Reich welcomed Ever on August 20, 2020. The former Glee star and the clothing company president were longtime friends who started dating in 2017.

Two years later, in 2019, the couple got married, in an intimate ceremony in Northern California.

