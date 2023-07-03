Lea Michele Shares Plans for 'Family Time' After 'Funny Girl,' Reveals Son's Favorite Song from Show

Lea Michele answered questions about her professional and personal lives in an Instagram Q&A

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on July 3, 2023 02:28PM EDT
Published on July 3, 2023 02:28PM EDT
Lea Michele and Ever
Photo: Lea Michele Instagram

Lea Michele is looking forward to some family time when her current Broadway venture is through.

The Glee alum, 36, is currently starring in the box office record-breaking run of Funny Girl as Fanny Brice. The actress will bid farewell to the show on Sunday, Sept. 3.

In an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, Michele addressed what's next for her after the show closes, sharing a photo of 2-year-old son Ever's mop of hair against his pillow, with a blanket between them.

"Lots and lots of snuggles with this guy and some good family time... Then back to work!!!" wrote Michele.

Lea Michele Shares Plans for 'Family Time' and Reveals Son Ever's Favorite Song in Q&A

Lea Michele/Instagram

Another follower asked Michele what her favorite thing to do with her family is.

"I love a good getaway with my boys," she shared. "Of course, just being home together on the couch is great but getting to show Ever new places is so much fun."

Along with her answer, she shared a photo of Ever watching as husband of four years, Zandy Reich, is fishing in a lake.

Lea Michele Shares Plans for 'Family Time' and Reveals Son Ever's Favorite Song in Q&A

Lea Michele/Instagram

The following slide showed that Funny Girl will always be part of Michele's family's story, admitting that her toddler has even gotten into the spirit of the Broadway hit.

"I walked pass [sic] his room the other day and he had his guitar out and he said, 'Hey Mr. Ziegfeld here I am !!!'" she shared, adding crying-laughing emojis.

Lea Michele Shares Plans for 'Family Time' and Reveals Son Ever's Favorite Song in Q&A

Lea Michele/Instagram

The working mom said her little boy also played a big part in one of the most special moments she experienced on stage during the show's run.

Sharing a moment of him joining her on stage as the cast took a bow, she wrote, "There are so many [favorite Funny Girl memories] but this one really was the absolute best."

Lea Michele Shares Plans for 'Family Time' and Reveals Son Ever's Favorite Song in Q&A

Lea Michele/Instagram

Michele and Reich welcomed Ever on August 20, 2020. The former Glee star and the clothing company president were longtime friends who started dating in 2017.

Two years later, in 2019, the couple got married, in an intimate ceremony in Northern California.

