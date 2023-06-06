Lea Michele Shares a Glimpse Inside Her N.Y.C. Home During Pre-Show 'Day in the Life' Video

Lea Michele is sharing a glimpse inside her New York City home!

In a "day in the life" vlog-style video posted on TikTok, the Glee alum, 36, showed her followers what her routine looks like when she performs in two shows of Funny Girl on Broadway in one day. Michele is currently starring in the musical until Sept. 3.

"Rise and shine," she narrates in the TikTok, pulling back the curtain in her room to reveal the neighboring buildings. "I'm pulling myself out of bed because I wish I could spend more time here right now, but I'm very grateful for my coffee."

She sits up in bed, revealing an all-white duvet and pillows, with a matching white headboard and bedside table lamp.

Once she makes her coffee, she takes her two-year-old son Ever to school after explaining that her husband of four years, Zandy Reich, gets him ready in the morning. On her way home, she stops at a flower shop and chooses peonies and a few other flowers from a colorful selection.

The mom of one then shows off her white marble table after making a spinach and avocado egg scramble.

"Here are the flowers — they look so nice," she says, zooming in on her fresh blooms. "I put them all over the house," she continues. In the background, more white marble countertops and neutral furniture can be seen.

In the following clip, Michele does "a little cleanup" of her son's toys and heads back to the kitchen to make her son lunch.

Also included in the video is a snippet of her commute to Funny Girl's Broadway theater and her pre-show routine, which includes sipping hot tea.

TikTok/leamichele

Michele has a few months left in the role of Fanny Brice, but the actress reveals she already has another gig lined up once she bids farewell to Funny Girl.

"I already know what it is," she teased during an interview with Variety, adding, "You know it. It's very different musically."

Michele stepped into the role of Fanny — famously played by Barbara Streisand in the 1968 film — in September 2022 and has received high recognition for her performance.



TikTok/leamichele

During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan in March, Michele shared that she was supposed to give up her role in June but couldn't because she was "having the time of her life."

"I really didn't know how this was going to all sort of feel and be for us as a family and being back in New York. But I'm having such an amazing time, and we have the most amazing cast, and it is just such a beautiful experience," she said at the time.

