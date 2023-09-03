Lea Michele Reflects on 'Role of a Lifetime' in 'Funny Girl' Ahead of Final Performance

Lea Michele is feeling "overwhelming emotions" ahead of her Funny Girl curtain call.

On Sunday, the actress, 37, shared a lengthy message on her Instagram Story, toasting her time as Fanny Brice in the Broadway musical before her last performance at the August Wilson Theatre this weekend.

"The role of a lifetime. For the past year," Michele began her post, which was broken up into two slides on her Story. "I've had the honor and privilege of playing the iconic Fanny Brice on the August Wilson stage. An opportunity my younger self could have only dreamed of. And did."

"I've always felt a deep love and connection to this story, and to Fanny, a remarkable woman who relentlessly blazed a trail in the entertainment industry. Somehow her essence has continuously been there serving as inspiration and motivation throughout the most pivotal corners of my life," she added.

"From watching Funny Girl for the first time while I was in Spring Awakening, to singing the songs on Glee as Rachel Berry, to performing in front of Barbra Streisand at Music Cares, to holding my newborn son in my arms when I learned this spectacular show would be returning to Broadway, to sitting in the audience for the first time, completely unsure of what the next few months of my life would become."

Lea Michele shares message ahead of final 'Funny Girl' performance.

Michele then took a moment to reflect on where the role has brought her today, to "the final curtain close of what was a truly exceptional chapter of my life."

"Fanny Brice has been [a part] of my career from the very beginning and no words can describe what it has meant for me to play this role on Broadway and make it my own," Michele wrote. "This experience has been filled with some of the most incredible accomplishments and challenging moments that I have such deep appreciation and gratitude for."

"I owe it all to our talented cast and hardworking crew," she added.

"Because of you, I've learned the true importance of connection, community, and fun! And I am damn proud of what we've been able to accomplish together. To every single person who came to see our show: Your support, enthusiasm, applause, and standing ovations have brought me to tears more times that I can count. I am forever grateful."

Lea Michele reflects on 'Funny Girl' ahead of final performance.

Michele first took on the role of Brice in September 2022, taking over from Beanie Feldstein who portrayed Brice from April 2022. The musical, which has set box-office records, features popular tracks "Don't Rain on My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star" and "People."

In a conversation with Live with Kelly and Ryan in March this year, Michele said that she initially signed on to Funny Girl until June 2023, but extended her stay because she was having "the time of her life."



The actress went on to explain more about how much the show means to her in the latter part of her Sunday post, writing that she's "not sure where I would be" without the support of friends and family who have been by her side throughout Funny Girl.

"To my unbelievable husband Zandy and my son Ever, you are my rocks and I will continue to thank you from the bottom of my heart every day," she wrote.

The actress concluded her post by touching on her "final bow."

"I'm carrying all these overwhelming emotions with me as I end an unbelievable chapter of my life. Broadway has changed my life in the most unforgettable ways and I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a small part of its remarkable history. Thank you all for allowing me to share this journey with you. I cannot wait to see what's next."

As for her next steps, Michele revealed in an Instagram Q&A in July that she'll be taking some time to focus on her 3-year-old son Ever. "Lots and lots of snuggles with this guy and some good family time... Then back to work!!!" Michele wrote when asked what she'd be up to when the musical closes.

"I love a good getaway with my boys," she shared of her favorite thing to do with her family. "Of course, just being home together on the couch is great but getting to show Ever new places is so much fun."