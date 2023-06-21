'Glee' Reunion! Lea Michele and Darren Criss Reunite to Sing Iconic 'Glee' Cover for 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)

Gleeks, prepare to take a trip down memory lane!

In the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Glee’s Lea Michele and Darren Criss, who played Rachel Berry and Blaine Anderson on the iconic FOX show, reunite to drive around New York City together while singing a duet — or several.

In a PEOPLE-exclusive clip of the upcoming episode, the talented duo sings along to the Glee cast’s cover of Meat Loaf’s “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” — one of the songs that cinched the glee club its first national title in the series’ third season.

Lea Michele and Darren Criss in "Carpool Karaoke: The Series". Apple TV+

As the Funny Girl star, 36, belts along to the cover, which was a duet between her and Cory Monteith's character, Criss, 36, supports his pal on air drums and guitar, smiling along as she nails every note.

“Yeah baby!” the Emmy-winning actor says before singing along with Monteith on the radio.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As Michele’s next part approaches, Criss warns her — “this is you!” — to which she replies “I know!” before resuming the karaoke session, her current voice blending seamlessly with her 2012 self on the track.

"Ah, this is why I had you sing it!" Criss tells his friend at the end of the PEOPLE-exclusive clip.

Lea Michele and Darren Criss in "Carpool Karaoke: The Series". Apple TV+



Before hitting the road with Criss, Michele showcased her vocal talents at the 2023 Tony Awards earlier this month. The Scream Queens actress performed her Funny Girl character Fanny Brice's iconic song "Don't Rain on My Parade" — which she also covered on Glee — at the star-studded awards show in N.Y.C.

The Glee alums’ soon-to-be-released Carpool Karaoke jam sesh isn’t their first appearance on the show together. In December of last year, the duo reunited on-screen to sing some holiday songs from their own discographies for the musical series.

ea Michele and Darren Criss in "Carpool Karaoke: The Series". Apple TV+

The talented duo also hangs out outside of the Carpool Karaoke car. Criss and his wife Mia showed up to support Michele in Funny Girl last fall.

"The amount of times this guy has seen me sing 'Don't Rain on My Parade,'" Michele joked alongside an Instagram snapshot of the trio backstage. "I love you @darrencriss and @miavoncriss."



The full episode — and other brand-new episodes of Carpool Karaoke — will premiere on Apple TV+ June 23.