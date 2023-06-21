'Glee' Reunion! Lea Michele and Darren Criss Reunite to Sing Iconic 'Glee' Cover for 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)

The "Glee" stars have a jam session to one of the show's most famous performances for the Apple TV+ series

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 03:00PM EDT

Gleeks, prepare to take a trip down memory lane!

In the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Glee’s Lea Michele and Darren Criss, who played Rachel Berry and Blaine Anderson on the iconic FOX show, reunite to drive around New York City together while singing a duet — or several.

In a PEOPLE-exclusive clip of the upcoming episode, the talented duo sings along to the Glee cast’s cover of Meat Loaf’s “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” — one of the songs that cinched the glee club its first national title in the series’ third season.

Lea Michele and Darren Criss in "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," premiering June 23, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Lea Michele and Darren Criss in "Carpool Karaoke: The Series".

Apple TV+

As the Funny Girl star, 36, belts along to the cover, which was a duet between her and Cory Monteith's character, Criss, 36, supports his pal on air drums and guitar, smiling along as she nails every note.

“Yeah baby!” the Emmy-winning actor says before singing along with Monteith on the radio.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As Michele’s next part approaches, Criss warns her — “this is you!” — to which she replies “I know!” before resuming the karaoke session, her current voice blending seamlessly with her 2012 self on the track.

"Ah, this is why I had you sing it!" Criss tells his friend at the end of the PEOPLE-exclusive clip.

Lea Michele and Darren Criss in "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," premiering June 23, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Lea Michele and Darren Criss in "Carpool Karaoke: The Series".

Apple TV+


Before hitting the road with Criss, Michele showcased her vocal talents at the 2023 Tony Awards earlier this month. The Scream Queens actress performed her Funny Girl character Fanny Brice's iconic song "Don't Rain on My Parade" — which she also covered on Glee — at the star-studded awards show in N.Y.C.

The Glee alums’ soon-to-be-released Carpool Karaoke jam sesh isn’t their first appearance on the show together. In December of last year, the duo reunited on-screen to sing some holiday songs from their own discographies for the musical series.

Lea Michele and Darren Criss in "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," premiering June 23, 2023 on Apple TV+.
ea Michele and Darren Criss in "Carpool Karaoke: The Series".

Apple TV+

The talented duo also hangs out outside of the Carpool Karaoke car. Criss and his wife Mia showed up to support Michele in Funny Girl last fall.

"The amount of times this guy has seen me sing 'Don't Rain on My Parade,'" Michele joked alongside an Instagram snapshot of the trio backstage. "I love you @darrencriss and @miavoncriss."

The full episode — and other brand-new episodes of Carpool Karaoke — will premiere on Apple TV+ June 23.

Related Articles
*EXCLUSIVE* - A$AP Rocky gives Rihanna a big kiss after attending the Louis Vuitton show in Paris
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Match Outfits at the Louis Vuitton Show in Paris, Plus Lizzo, Pink, and More
Shaun Cassidy Shot in NJ on June 16, 2023.
Inside '70s Teen Idol Shaun Cassidy's Return to Performing: 'Something I Never Thought I'd Do Again' (Exclusive)
John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of "And Just Like That" in New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker Felt 'Comfortable and Happy' Reuniting with John Corbett in 'And Just Like That...' (Exclusive)
Cyndi Lauper performing at a WNEW Christmas Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 19, 1986.
Cyndi Lauper Says She Recorded 'True Colors' to 'Feel Better' After Her Friend Died of AIDS (Exclusive)
Nelly and Chloe Bailey perform onstage at Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom
Nelly and Chloe Bailey Celebrate Juneteenth in L.A., Plus Sabrina Carpenter, Patti LaBelle and More
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé Brings Her Renaissance World Tour to Amsterdam, Plus Susan and Robert Downey Jr., Lizzo and More
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth Looks Dapper in Brazil, Plus Guy Fieri, Megan Fox, Ramona Agruma & Rebel Wilson and More
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Stuns While at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C, Plus Taraji P. Henson, Jacob Elordi and More
Dallas stars Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Charlene Tilton, Audrey Landers, Steve Kanaly, Joan Van Ark, Sheree Wilson and Cathy Podewell, as well as director Michael Preece, reunited up in Palm Springs, California, on Tuesday in honor of the show's 45th anniversary and PEOPLE has the exclusive photos. credit Emma McIntyre
Larry Hagman's 'Dallas' Costars Recall His 'Silent Sundays' When He'd 'Whistle' to Communicate (Exclusive)
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring reveal and ceremony
Patrick Mahomes Gets His Championship Ring, Plus Solange Knowles, Jennifer Lawrence and More
ava sambora; richie sambora; heather locklear
Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora Reunited to Watch Daughter Ava Get Degree in Family Therapy (Exclusive)
zoey 101
'Zoey 102' Trailer: Jamie Lynn Spears Pines for Teen Love, Downs Wine and Dates a 'Hemsworth' (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Swimsuit Cover Up Tout
Chrissy Teigen Wore a Not-So-Typical Swimsuit Cover-Up That Looks Just Like This $32 One from Amazon
Actress Karen Allen, Director Steven Spielberg and actor Harrison Ford attend the "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" party during the 61st Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2008 in Cannes, France.
Karen Allen Recalls Working with Harrison Ford, Steven Spielberg on ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (Exclusive)
The Kardashians -- "Ciao, Kim" - Episode 304
Kim Kardashian Declares Herself a 'Setter-Upper' as She Vows to Help Khloé Get Her Dating 'Mojo Back'
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford attend the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Reunite at the 'Indiana Jones' Premiere, Plus Tom Cruise, Ashley Graham and More