Lea Michele Celebrates 3rd Birthday of Son Ever Months After Health Scare: ‘Love You So Much’

Lea Michele is celebrating her son Ever Leo’s birthday!

The Glee star, 36, shared photos of Ever’s PAW Patrol-themed birthday celebrations as he turned three on Sunday, along with new family snaps to mark the occasion.

“Happy 3rd Birthday to our beautiful son! Ever we love you so much!,” Michele wrote in her caption, beside a sweet carousel of family photos posted on Instagram.

In the first photo, the actress and singer was seen holding hands with Ever and husband Zandy Reich while walking down a street in matching all-white ensembles — and was then shown twirling Ever around in the same street.

Ever had a 'PAW Patrol'-themed birthday cake on Sunday. Lea Michele/Instagram

On her Instagram Story, the Broadway star posted snaps of Ever’s PAW Patrol birthday cake, which had two red and blue tiers with toy mascots displayed.

“Happy 3rd Birthday EVer!” Michele wrote in her caption. “@minimelanie thank you for making our Paw Patrol dreams come true!”, she added, tagging the bakery who created the impressive cake.

Michele’s birthday tribute to her son comes months after Ever experienced “a health issue”, according to the actress. The 3-year-old was hospitalized in March, causing her to miss several Funny Girl performances.

Lea Michele attends 76th Annual Tony Awards. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ever was taken to the hospital again weeks later. "Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry," Michele wrote on Instagram at the time, as she posted a photo of Ever in his crib.

In April, Michele said Ever is “doing good” as she gave an update on his health. “He's doing well,” she told PEOPLE at the Time 100 Gala. “We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he's doing well, thank God, and healthy.”

The actress added that she has "the most amazing support from my cast and my family," and from her husband of four years, Reich.

Lea Michele and the cast of "Funny Girl" perform onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The pair married in 2019 and welcomed Ever on August 20, 2020.

Last month, Michele shared that she is looking forward to spending more time with her family, following a difficult past few months and ending her run playing Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Sunday, Sept. 3.

In an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, Michele addressed what's next for her after the show closes. "Lots and lots of snuggles with this guy and some good family time... Then back to work!!!" wrote Michele.