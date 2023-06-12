Lea Michele Celebrates Alex Newell’s Tony Award Win With Cute ‘Glee’ Reunion

‘Glee’ costars Lea Michele and Alex Newell appeared backstage at the Tony Awards ceremony in costume for their respective Broadway shows

By
Jack Smart
Jack Smart

Jack Smart is the Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. With 10 years of experience as an entertainment journalist, he previously worked at The A.V. Club and Backstage.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 09:53PM EDT
Glee reunion of Lea Michele and Alex Newell at last night's Tonys: https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZGFfyOuve/
Lea Michele and Alex Newell. Photo:

lea michele/instagram

Lea Michele and Alex Newell had a lot to celebrate at the 2023 Tony Awards

At Sunday’s celebration of Broadway’s best, Newell became the first nonbinary performer in the show’s history to win a Tony, winning the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical.

“Thank you for seeing me Broadway,” Newell said.

To commemorate their victory, Newell’s former Glee costar shared a sweet selfie of the two backstage at New York City's United Palace Theater. “Congratulations @thealexnewell !!!!,” wrote Michele. 

"Mommy, I love you. Thank you for believing in me, thank you for loving me unconditionally, thank you for teaching me what strength is," Newell said as they accepted the award.

Both Michele and Newell can be seen in costume for their respective Broadway shows. Newell, 30, who identifies both as nonbinary and gender fluid, won the prize for their show-stopping performance in Shucked. They appeared in character as Lulu during the production’s medley of songs performed during the Tonys ceremony. 

Michele, 36, was on hand to perform as Fanny Brice from her still-running revival of Funny Girl. The production, originally starring Beanie Feldstein in the role, launched on Broadway in April 2022 and was eligible for last year’s Tonys (earning one nomination). 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michele, who starred in the original production of Spring Awakening in 2006, played Rachel Berry on the hit Fox musical comedy Glee from 2009 until its finale in 2015. Newell, a runner-up on the audition show The Glee Project, booked a two-episode arc as Unique Adams in the series’ third season before joining the main cast the following year. 

Michele also performed a “Don’t Rain on My Parade” number midway through Sunday’s show earned rapturous applause, followed by a hug from ceremony host Ariana DeBose

Newell’s other credits include the Broadway revival of Once on This Island and NBC’s Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, which earned them a Critics’ Choice Award nomination in 2021. Their historic Tony Awards victory followed equally historic nominations, both for them and fellow nonbinary star J. Harrison Ghee, who also won Sunday night, as best leading actor in a musical for Some Like It Hot

“I have wanted this my entire life, and I thank each and every one of you in this room right now," said Newell in a joyful acceptance speech on the Tonys stage. 

"I should not be up here," they said. "As a queer, nonbinary, fat, Black little baby from Massachusetts… to anyone that thinks that they can’t do it, I am going to look you dead in your face [and say] that you can do anything you put your mind to.”

The day following their groundbreaking win, Newell shared an Instagram reel of them holding their spinning Tony Award with the caption, “PERIODTT!”

The broadcast was unscripted due to the entertainment industry’s ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture â Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
Golden Globes Changing Ownership as HFPA Sells Rights to Awards Show After Years of Controversy
Denee Benton Tony Awards
‘The Gilded Age’ Star Denée Benton Calls Ron DeSantis ‘the Grand Wizard’ in Tony Awards Speech
Dylan Mulvaney attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Dylan Mulvaney Wows in a Crystal-Covered Gown for Tony Awards Debut: ‘This Is My Super Bowl, Y’all’
Lea Michele at THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, live from the United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights, Sunday, June 11
See Lea Michele Blow 2023 Tony Awards Audience Away with Show-Stopping 'Funny Girl' Performance
Will Swenson of the cast of "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical"
Will Swenson, Barry Manilow, Sara Bareilles and More Have ‘Sweet Caroline’ Singalong at 2023 Tony Awards
Aaron Rodgers and CJ Uzomah at THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS
Aaron Rodgers Attends 2023 Tony Awards — and the Internet Is Confused
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Ben Platt and Fiancé Noah Galvin Share a Kiss on 2023 Tony Awards Red Carpet
Sara Bareilles attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Sara Bareilles Opens Up About Body Image Insecurities Before 2023 Tony Awards: 'I'm Trying to Rewire My Brain'
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail Have Stylish Date Night at the 2023 Tony Awards
Joel Grey, Jennifer Grey
Jennifer Grey Tears Up as She Presents Tony Lifetime Achievement Award to Dad, 'Cabaret' Star Joel Grey
Lea Michele, Audra McDonald
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Tony Awards
Jessica Chastain
See All the Stars Arriving at the 2023 Tony Awards
Lupita Nyong o
Lupita Nyong'o 'Humbled' to Wear Custom Breastplate Created by Pakistani Designer for 2023 Tony Awards
Lea Michele of the cast of "Funny Girl" performs onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Lea Michele Performs at the Tony Awards in N.Y.C., Plus Tom Brady at the French Open, Mariah Carey and More
Lea Michele of the cast of "Funny Girl" performs onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Lea Michele Performs at the Tony Awards in N.Y.C., Plus Tom Brady at the French Open, Mariah Carey and More
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain Is a Ray of Sunshine in a Gucci Dress and Cape on the 2023 Tony Awards Red Carpet