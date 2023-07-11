Le Creuset Cookware Is on Sale This Amazon Prime Day for as Little as $24

We’ve made it: Amazon Prime Day is finally underway, and there are tons of deals to sift through before the sale event ends tomorrow, July 12, at midnight PT. Looking to upgrade your current kitchenware? There are plenty of can’t-miss markdowns on Le Creuset cookware.

The French brand is known for its colorful pieces, including its beloved cast iron Dutch ovens, skillets, and stoneware pans and dishes. And while these sturdy, high-end cooking essentials will last, they are pricey, so now’s the time to stock up. Plus, they make for great gifts, and it’s never too early to start buying presents to give out during the holidays later in the year.

Check out the best Le Creuset deals we found at Amazon this Prime Day below, with prices that start at $24. Act fast, though, as items are already selling out. (For those who don’t have a Prime membership, sign up for a free 30-day trial now to shop all of the Prime Day deals and gain instant access to fast two-day shipping.)

Le Creuset Prime Day Deals

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Signature Round Dutch Oven, $300 (Save 29%)

If there’s one classic item to snag from Le Creuset, it’s the enameled cast iron Dutch ovens, like this 5.5-quart option. It’s oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and can handle various cooktops. The lidded pot can whip up various dishes: It can roast, fry, bake, braise, and even slow-cook, no seasoning needed. So, there’s a good chance this Dutch oven will become a kitchen go-to. When your meal is done, the Dutch oven is easy to clean too, as it’s dishwasher-safe.

It’s racked up more than 5,600 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. One “impressed” reviewer shared, “Cooking in this is comparable to driving a high-class car.” They added that the Dutch oven “cooks so evenly” and that “the heat seemed to disperse around the pan with no hot spots.” Plus, it’s available in 13 colors, including bright red, blue, and flame orange.

Le Creuset Stoneware 8-Ounce Mini Round Cocotte with Flower Lid, $24 (Save 25%)

To bring a splash of personality to the kitchen, check out the Mini Cocotte with Flower Lid while it’s just $24. The stoneware dish has a flower pattern on the lid and knob, so it’s rather eye-catching as it makes its way from the oven to the table, and it comes in seven vibrant hues, including golden nectar and Caribbean blue. It’s scratch-resistant and has even heat distribution, according to the brand, and it can cook and store both cold and hot foods, ranging in temperatures from -9 degrees Fahrenheit to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

A shopper who gave the cocotte a five-star rating wrote, “This tiny baking pot is amazing… [It] fits perfectly into my cabinet space, too.”

Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron 9-Inch Handle Skillet, $90 (Save $30)

Every home cook needs a reliable skillet. The Classic Cast Iron 9-Inch Handle Skillet is $30 less right now, bringing its price to under $100. It can stir-fry, sauté, sear, and more on stovetops, and in the oven, it can cook dishes up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The skillet has a black enamel surface that over time and through continuous use, will develop a patina, which is the layer that gives the cast iron its natural seasoning. The dishwasher-safe pan comes in Le Creuset's signature color options, so it can easily coordinate with your Dutch oven.

“I like this small little cast iron skillet. It cooks well, food doesn’t stick,” one shopper wrote. “It’s a lot prettier in my kitchen than the cast iron of old.”

There’s also the Enameled Cast Iron 10.25-Inch Signature Square Skillet Grill on sale, which is going for 25 percent off in the deep teal shade, its lowest price in 30 days at Amazon. This skillet brings outdoor grilling, well, indoors, so you can grill up chicken, burgers, potatoes, and more all year round.

If you’re a fan of coffee or tea, there’s the now-$80 stoneware French Press that is freezer-, oven-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe and will add a pop of brightness to your morning routine, as it’s available in fun colors like this bright orange-red flame hue. A set of two stoneware square baking dishes are on sale now too, which can keep food cold or warm. Plus, each dish has a non-stick interior, and the set’s small dish fits inside the medium-sized dish for easy storage, which helps the matching dishes stay together.

Give your kitchenware a much-needed facelift, and keep scrolling to get a closer look at the best Le Creuset deals happening right now during Amazon Prime Day.

Le Creuset Stoneware 3-Quart Heritage Square Dish, $55 (Save $3)

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron 10.25-Inch Signature Square Skillet Grill, $169 (Save $56)

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron 2.75-Quart Shallow Round Oven, $137 (Save $43)

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron 3.5-Quart Signature Sauteuse Oven, $240 (Save $60)

