This Robot Vacuum That Shoppers 'Can't Live Without' Is Still 74% Off After Prime Day

“I have used it every day to clean my house”

Published on July 15, 2023

Prime Day may just be a twinkling in your eye, but there are still tons markdowns happening at Amazon — even days after the biggest summer shopping event has long finished. 

In fact, you can snag a robot vacuum for a whopping 74 percent off. That’s right: The Lcrock Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo has been slashed to just $180 from $700, saving you $520 on a customer-loved item. 

The robot vacuum has four cleaning modes (automatic, spot, edge, and area cleaning) and is capable of sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping on multiple surfaces, including rugs and hard floors. The device is equipped with a 200-milliliter water tank and 230-milliliter dust box, plus a brushless motor that prevents hair and other dirt from getting tangled. It also has a HEPA filtration system that traps and filters out dust and other fine particles, allowing you to breathe better indoors. 

Thanks to the robot’s infrared sensors, the vacuum can maneuver around walls and other obstacles, plus it won’t accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs. Once it’s fully charged, the robot can operate for 100 minutes at a time before heading back to its charging dock. And since it measures in at just under 3 inches tall, it can easily glide under bulky pieces of furniture like the couch and bed. 

Lcrock Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $180 (Save 74%)

Amazon Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Amazon

Tons of Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum and mop a five-star rating, with many noting that they “can’t live without” it and that it’s a “godsend” for picking up dog hair and other dirt. One user said, “It is the best item I have purchased in 2023, and it is worth every penny,” while another wrote, “I have used it every day to clean my house. It saves me a lot of time for fun.” 

A third five-star reviewer added, “I have been thoroughly impressed with its performance. The vacuum is incredibly easy to use and navigate, and it effortlessly cleans my floors with minimal effort on my part.” They also wrote, “The vacuum has excellent suction power and is especially great at picking up pet hair and other debris.” They finished off by saying, “I highly recommend this robotic vacuum cleaner to anyone looking for a hassle-free and efficient way to clean their home.” 

Head to Amazon to get the Lcrock Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo while it’s a whopping 74 percent off after Prime Day. 

