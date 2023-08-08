Lay’s Adds a New Potato Chip Inspired by a Popular Flavor in Canada

Lay’s turned the beloved All Dressed flavor into a kettle cooked chip

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Published on August 8, 2023 05:44PM EDT
lays bringing the fully dressed chips back
All the new flavors of Lay's chips this summer. Photo:

Lay's

Lay’s is bringing back a fan favorite potato chip. 

On Tuesday, the snack company announced that it would be relaunching "Flavor Swap" (their chip mashups) for the third year — and the new lineup includes a beloved chip from Canada. 

The Lay’s Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed chips blends classic flavors like ketchup, barbecue, sour cream and onion, and salt and vinegar.

The Ruffles All Dressed, a mainstay in Canada, hit United States snack aisles in 2015 before leaving in summer 2021. Now, Lay’s is bringing back the fan-favorite — along with a few other crunchy crossovers — in kettle chip form.

lays bringing the fully dressed chips back
Lay's Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed Flavored potato chips.

Lay's

Lay’s is also re-releasing Cheetos and Doritos Cool Ranch potato chips flavors and a wavy Funyuns flavor for this year’s Flavor Swap. The All Dressed, Cheetos and Doritos Cool Ranch flavors are available in August while supplies last, but the wavy Funyuns will be a permanent addition, according to a release. 

In 2022, Lay's debuted Lay's Kettle Cooked Fritos Chili Cheese as part of the mashup flavors. It combined the iconic, smoky Fritos flavor with kettle-cooked potato chips.

Barbie co-stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie have previously bonded over their love for All Dressed. In a 2022 interview with ETalk, Gosling, a Canadian native, said, "I was trying to describe this to Margot Robbie, who is very proud of her Australian snacks, and I was trying to describe All Dressed and she just thought that was the craziest idea and she didn't believe me."

ETalk then caught up with Robbie, who recalled swapping snack recommendations with Gosling. "How can it be dressed in everything?" she recalled asking Gosling. But once she tried them, she was hooked.

"They're my favorite," she said. "I got to Canada and I ate All Dressed chips until the roof of my mouth was peeling."

