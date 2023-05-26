Is It True You Don't Have to Pay Child Support After 10 Kids? A Lawyer Explains

Comments about Nick Cannon's child support recently surfaced during the sixth season of Selling Sunset

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 26, 2023 10:51 AM
Nick Cannon with his kids
Photo: Nick Cannon Instagram

A lawyer is setting the record straight on the laws of child support after Nick Cannon's family life became a hot topic on the new season of Selling Sunset.

On season 6 of the Netflix show, newcomer Bre Tiesi, 32, was quoted as saying that Cannon doesn't have to pay child support after having 10 kids. The reality TV star and the Masked Singer host, 42, share son Legendary Love, 11 months old. 

"That's true," Tiesi responded to costar Amanza Smith's question about child support. "The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can't afford to pay child support. Or because he is who he is, they could say, 'We know you can afford X amount for each household.' "

"That explains a lot, I guess," Smith responded in a confessional interview. "I'd keep going too."

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, New York City divorce attorney Marilyn Chinitz debunked Tiesi's claims and clarified what the law actually says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Bre Tiesi/Instagram

“If you have a child, you have a legal obligation to support that child,” Chinitz tells PEOPLE. “Because if you don’t, it means that the state has to pay support and the state is not interested in supporting your child. So every parent has a legal obligation to pay support for their child.” 

Chinitz goes on to note that Cannon “is legally obligated to pay support for [his] 12 children."

"The court will look at a variety of factors that they consider when they figure out the child support obligation, but just because you have 11 kids, 12 kids, doesn’t mean that you get a pass.” 

Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan for a TikTok Dance and They're Almost His Height
Nick Cannon/TikTok

In order to determine who receives the child support, the court looks at who is the custodial parent — or rather, which parent spends more than 51 percent of the time with the child, Chinitz explains.

In this case, since Cannon is presumably not living with Tiesi 51 percent of the time, he is the one that the court looks at for support. “Both parents have an obligation to pay support,” Chinitz clarifies. “It’s a question of how it gets allocated.”

The court “does look at how many children the parent is responsible for supporting,” Chinitz says. In Cannon’s case, he could argue that he has 11 children that he’s supporting, “but then the court is going to look at how many millions of dollars he earns.”

“It’s an odd comment to make,” Chinitz says of Tiesi’s quotes on the show. “And legally, completely incorrect."

Nick Cannon at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop held at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)
Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty

"Nowhere in the world would you get a pass on child support if it is proven to be your child. You have a legal obligation no matter where you are, no matter how many children you have," she adds. "Your child is entitled to be supported.” 

In addition to Legendary, Cannon is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 7 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who turn 2 next month, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also shares daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 8 months, with LaNisha Cole. He is dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 5 months.

Related Articles
Luna Takes Over Teigen Kitchen
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Pretends to Be Her in Hilarious Video: 'Cookies for Dinner!'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus PEOPLE COVER
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She’s a 'Little Bit of a Momager’ to Her Rising-Star Sons: ‘My Baby Men’ (Exclusive)
Elon Musk's Son X Has His Own Badge During Visit to Twitter's Offices in 'Beautiful San Francisco'
Elon Musk Says He Doesn’t Plan On Giving His Kids Control of His Companies: ‘That’s a Mistake’
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, December 12, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter Found Out She Throws Out Her Art: ‘I Felt Shamed'
Tom Pelphrey Kaley Cuoco baby Matilda
Tom Pelphrey Says Fatherhood 'Feels Really Intuitive to Me': 'I Am the King of Swaddling' (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey with daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey
Tom Pelphrey Says Life at Home with Kaley Cuoco and New Baby Is ‘Heaven’: ‘I’m So Grateful’ (Exclusive)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson makes an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says He Doesn’t Want More Kids After Welcoming Second Baby: 'We're Busy'
Heather Dubrow Says Being Able to Affect Change as Parent to Transgender Child is Most Rewarding
Heather Dubrow Says Ability to 'Affect Change’ as Parent to a Transgender Child Is ‘Most Rewarding’ (Exclusive)
Dylan Dreyer courtesy photos
Dylan Dreyer Reveals Son Calvin, 6, Was Diagnosed with Celiac Disease After Stomach Ulcer (Exclusive)
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay pose with their children, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann and Amaya Josephine Hermann at the 2023 Stuttering Association For The Young (SAY) Benefit Gala
Mariska Hargitay Says Son, Who Has a Stutter, Has Found 'Lovely Community' of Support (Exclusive)
CNN's Clarissa Ward Welcomes Her Third Baby: 'Deliriously with Love' (Exclusive)
CNN's Clarissa Ward Welcomes Her Third Baby, Inigo Alexander Rumi Grainger Graf (Exclusive)
Kieran Culkin poses in the press room with the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for 'Succession' during the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kieran Culkin Says He Doesn't Like Being Away from His Kids for More Than Two Days at a Time: 'They Change'
Brittany Mahomes kids cuddling IG story
Brittany Mahomes Snaps Sweet Bedtime Cuddle Between Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling: 'Nothing Better'
Shawn Johnson East Disney
Shawn Johnson Shares Photos from Kids' First Trip to Disney After Flying in Plane Co-Piloted by Husband
Jenna Bush Hager summer reading exclusive
Jenna Bush Hager Says Nights Reading with Her Kids Are 'So Precious': 'It Should Be Fun' (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Ex Kroy Asks for Her Psych Evaluation, Alleging 'Troubling Behavior' Including Gambling