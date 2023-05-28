Party Leaders Reach Tentative Deal on Raising Debt Ceiling — Now Congress Has to Get on Board

President Biden and Speaker McCarthy came to an agreement on how to move forward with raising the debt ceiling before the U.S. defaults. They just need to get their parties on board with making some compromises

By
Updated on May 28, 2023 12:02 PM
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy tells reporters about debt ceiling negotiations with President Biden. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Saturday evening announced that he and President Joe Biden had reached a tentative deal on raising the debt ceiling for two years, offering hope of averting the economic catastrophe that would come with a default.

The challenge now comes in convincing enough members in both the House and Senate to get behind the deal, which contains provisions that are sure to upset both parties. The White House and congressional party leaders are working fast to lobby members and receive enough support for passage in both chambers, with little time to spare.

RELATED: We Explain the Debt Ceiling — and How Defaulting Would Impact You — in Less Than 5 Minutes

Biden, McCarthy, and other congressional leaders met numerous times in recent weeks to discuss a plan that would make both political parties comfortable in deciding to raise the debt ceiling, which is the total amount of money that the federal government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations.

The treasury secretary had been warning Congress that the U.S. was on track to default on its debts as early as June 1 if they could not reach an agreement to raise the borrowing limit, meaning the federal government would run out of money to spend on vital programs. Anyone receiving any sort of payment from the federal government — Social Security payments, military and veterans benefits, food stamp payments, etc. — would no longer receive those benefits in that case.

Republicans, led in negotiations by McCarthy, had said previously that they would reject any short-term increase of the debt ceiling without negotiating government spending cuts (on things like immigration and changes to food stamp programs) to help turn the debt cycle around. But some cuts were seen as unacceptable to Democrats, with even Biden himself signaling that negotiations had stalled for a while, calling Republicans' early proposals "simply, quite frankly, unacceptable."

The U.S. has never defaulted on its debt before, and the impact of a default would have reverberated throughout the global economy. "There will be no acceptable outcomes if the debt ceiling isn't raised, regardless of what decisions we take," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a recent interview with NBC.

With a deal within reach, members of the U.S. House and Senate are now tasked with getting behind the legislation that raises the borrowing limit so that Biden can sign it into law and prevent further economic harm.

Related Articles
Stewart Rhodes
Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes Sent to Prison for 18 Years over Jan. 6 Plot to Storm the Capitol
Ken Paxton, ââAttorney General State of Texas
Texas Attorney General Faces Impeachment by Fellow Republicans: What to Know — Including His Wife's Role in It
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Sometimes Showed Classified Docs to Mar-a-Lago Visitors, According to Witnesses
Mexican President Urges Hispanic Americans to Reject Ron DeSantis for Disrespecting Migrants
Mexican President Urges Hispanic Americans to Reject Ron DeSantis for Disrespecting Migrants: ‘Wake Up’
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Limits EPA's Power for Second Year in a Row with New Water Pollution Decision
Montana drag ban protests
Montana Enacts Law Specifically Targeting Drag Story Hours
Secret Service Agents Drunk Drove Into White House Barrier
Suspect Who Allegedly Crashed U-Haul into White House Barrier Said He Was Willing to 'Kill the President'
Marjorie Taylor Greene buying Kevin McCarthy's chapstick at the GOP auction for 100,000
Marjorie Taylor Greene Pays $100K for Kevin McCarthy’s Used Chapstick During GOP Auction
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with his wife Casey
All About Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey DeSantis and Their 3 Kids
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Report Claims Ron DeSantis' Police Relocation Program Lured Officers with Violent Records to Florida
Kellyanne Conways Daughter Claudia Conway Launches Playboy Bunny Career
Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Launches Playboy Bunny Career: ‘Aiming to Reclaim My Womanhood’
Lauren Boebert
Rep. Lauren Boebert Says Having Third Kid Was Cheaper than Birth Control
Amanda Gorman
Amanda Gorman's Inauguration Poem Banned — Along with 3 Race-Related Books — at a Miami-Area School
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sits with his family before addressing supporters at The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Sunday, March 5, 2023. DeSantis has quietly begun to expand his political coalition on his terms just as he releases a book, "The Courage to be Free," which comes out Tuesday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Ron DeSantis Announces 2024 Presidential Bid, Officially Squaring Off Against Donald Trump
Gov. Henry McMaster talks with reporters after Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette signed paperwork to run again on a ticket with the governor on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. McMaster and Evette are the first candidates to file for reelection on a ticket in South Carolina, which previously elected its two top officeholders separately.
After S.C. Governor Mentions Hunting Democrats with Dogs, His Spokesman Dismisses Backlash as ‘Whining’
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
Montana Governor, Whose Child Is Nonbinary, Signs Law Defining 'Sex' as Only Male or Female