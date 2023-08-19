Laverne Cox on Dreamy Hamptons Staycation with Boyfriend: 'Any Time I'm with My Guy It's Magical' (Exclusive)

Laverne Cox knows the importance of date night.

While she's the first to admit she doesn't typically slow down, the 51-year-old actress can enjoy a little quality time with her boyfriend (whom she hasn’t publicly named). The couple “did a staycation for Fourth of July weekend,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “We got a house in the Hamptons, and we watched television and ate popcorn on the couch, and we talked and talked. Honestly, every time I’m with my guy, it’s magical.”

Elizabeth Braunstein/Mattel

Cox, who hosts the second season of her podcast The Laverne Cox show, spoke to the magazine for One Last Thing.

Last Moment of Self-Care

I was in L.A. and got some acupuncture and microcurrent. So much of my therapeutic process is tracking what’s going on in my body, checking in with my nervous system and trying to slow myself down.

Last Time I Stayed Up Too Late

Last night I was up until 4 or 5 a.m. because I decided to do an Instagram Live at midnight. It was insane. I’m a petulant child when it comes to keeping a consistent sleep schedule.

AGT

Last Game I Played

Heads Up! I am insanely competitive in a way that is not healthy. I feel embarrassed about how much I want to win. I absolutely hate losing.

Last Time I Was Starstruck

Viola Davis. I got to present her a SAG Award. And the next time I saw her, I started crying, telling her how blown away I was when I first saw her on Judging Amy. And then I saw her at the Golden Globes and started crying again. I was just like, “Lord, I can’t cry every time I meet this woman.”

The second season of The Laverne Cox Show is available now on major podcast platforms.