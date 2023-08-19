Laverne Cox on Dreamy Hamptons Staycation with Boyfriend: 'Any Time I'm with My Guy It's Magical' (Exclusive)

The actress, who hosts the second season of her podcast The Laverne Cox Show, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

By
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan Headshot
Julie Jordan

Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, writing cover stories and features and managing special issues including the Beautiful Issue and Sexiest Man Alive. 

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Laverne-Cox-OLT082823
laverne cox 2022. Photo:

SEQUOIA EMMANUELLE

Laverne Cox knows the importance of date night.

While she's the first to admit she doesn't typically slow down, the 51-year-old actress can enjoy a little quality time with her boyfriend (whom she hasn’t publicly named). The couple “did a staycation for Fourth of July weekend,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “We got a house in the Hamptons, and we watched television and ate popcorn on the couch, and we talked and talked. Honestly, every time I’m with my guy, it’s magical.”

Barbie x Laverne Cox Laverne Cox Barbie Doll
Elizabeth Braunstein/Mattel

Cox, who hosts the second season of her podcast The Laverne Cox show, spoke to the magazine for One Last Thing.

Last Moment of Self-Care
I was in L.A. and got some acupuncture and microcurrent. So much of my therapeutic process is tracking what’s going on in my body, checking in with my nervous system and trying to slow myself down.

Last Time I Stayed Up Too Late
Last night I was up until 4 or 5 a.m. because I decided to do an Instagram Live at midnight. It was insane. I’m a petulant child when it comes to keeping a consistent sleep schedule.

Laverne Cox Was 'Blown Away' By Golden Buzzer Recipient Celine TamCredit: AGT
AGT

Last Game I Played
Heads Up! I am insanely competitive in a way that is not healthy. I feel embarrassed about how much I want to win. I absolutely hate losing.

Last Time I Was Starstruck
Viola Davis. I got to present her a SAG Award. And the next time I saw her, I started crying, telling her how blown away I was when I first saw her on Judging Amy. And then I saw her at the Golden Globes and started crying again. I was just like, “Lord, I can’t cry every time I meet this woman.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The second season of The Laverne Cox Show is available now on major podcast platforms.

Related Articles
Etienne Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Ivy-Victoria Maurice attend The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS
Sheryl Lee Ralph Praises Daughter Coco and Son Etienne for Averting Nepobaby Status: 'They're Doing It Themselves' (Exclusive)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY
'RHOSLC' After Jen Shah Is a 'Breath of Fresh Air,' Says Costar — and the New Housewife Has a Strong Link to Her
And Just Like That... Mario Cantone, Sarah Jessica Parker, Willie Garson
'And Just Like That…' Showrunner Explains That Definitive Goodbye to Stanford: 'We Wanted Willie to Be Alive'
Vanderpump Rules -- Season 10 Premiere Party -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Says She's in Debt 5 Months After 'Vanderpump Rules' Scandoval Erupted
Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017
How Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Be Involved in Family's New Show: 'They're Looking Forward to It' (Exclusive)
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Says Tom Sandoval Has Been 'Rewarded' in the Wake of Affair: 'That's Kind of Gross'
Renee Rapp performs on the NBC Today Show at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Reneé Rapp Says She’s Found Someone Who 'I Really Love' amid Rumored Romance with a TikTok Star (Exclusive)
The Summer I Turned Pretty
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Creator Jenny Han Dishes On Book-to-TV Changes in Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)
Sammi Giancola attends Logo TV Fire Island Premiere Party
'Jersey Shore': Sammi 'Sweetheart' Says She's Hit a 'Midlife Crisis' in Chat About Stars' 11 Kids (Exclusive)
Renee Rapp attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Reneé Rapp Says She 'Definitely' Has 'Feelings' About 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Departure (Exclusive)
Renee Rapp attends the reception for the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max's "The Sex Lives Of College Girls" on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Reneé Rapp Says Debut Album 'Snow Angel' Represents a 'Really Mature Version of Myself' (Exclusive)
Christine and Janelle Brown shot in Salt Lake City Utah on July 19, 2023
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Reveals When She Knew Marriage to Kody Was Done: 'This Burden Came Off Me' (Exclusive)
Andrew Dice Clay opens for Guns n Roses
Andrew Dice Clay Revs Up Guns N' Roses Fans as Guest Opener on East Coast Tour Stop (Exclusive)
90 Day's Cleo and Christian
90 Day's Cleo and Christian Learn They Might Be Doomed to Become 'Enemies' in 'Spooky' Reading (Exclusive)
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Hoda Kotb Praises How 'Unabashedly Herself' Jenna Bush Hager Is: 'People Spend Their Whole Lives Trying' (Exclusive)
laura george and jenna bush
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals the ‘Absolute Best Blessing’ from Her Parents During Her Teen Years (Exclusive)