'I Like Me Better' Singer Lauv Announces He's Sober: 'Proud of Myself and Happy'

"It's been 5 days but it feels amazing," the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
Published on July 18, 2023 04:05PM EDT
Lauv in June 2023. Photo:

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Lauv is sober.

On Monday night, the "I Like Me Better" singer announced that he's chosen to put aside alcohol and drugs in a candid social media post.

"I’m sober. It’s been 5 days but it feels amazing," Lauv, 28, began his Instagram post. "Like I don’t even wanna drink much or do anything cause i’m feeling consistent and waking up in control and YEAH im just proud of myself and happy and wanted to tell you cause if you ever wanted to do something like that you could."

He continued, "Doesn’t even have to be drinking or drugs just the idea that you can commit to yourself and what you know is best for you if what you’re doing isn’t working for you. That could be a relationship. A job. Whatever. Doesn’t matter it’s all about you and doing the thing you’d tell yourself to do if you were your best friend."

Earlier this month, the singer-songwriter (born Ari Staprans Leff) also discussed exploring his sexuality on TikTok.

In the video, Lauv is seen driving in a car and listening to music with the words, "when ur dating a girl but ur also a lil bit into men" written over it.

"Does it have to be that big of a deal?" he captioned the TikTok. "I haven't done much aside from kiss so tbh don’t wanna jump the gun but tbh I feel things and I don't wanna pretend I don't."

The "Never Not" singer spoke to PEOPLE last August ahead of the release of his second studio album All 4 Nothing. At the time, he opened up about living with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and how it works its way into his work.

"OCD has made me such a hard worker — the perfectionism and stuff like that — in the past. But it also is the same thing that keeps me in the studio obsessing over something that's never going to be right anyways, that I already know somewhere deep down is not right for hours and hours and hours," he said. "And I'm just losing touch with everything else — it's so easy to get obsessed."

Lauv also revealed the habits he had developed that help him cope with it.

"[Something] I have been doing for a long time, but I just feel like I keep getting deeper and deeper into it is meditation, it's a huge thing for me," he said. "I've definitely connected a lot more to the spiritual side of things as opposed to only just — I think before it was like I was learning how to go deeper in therapy and learning more about the medication I was prescribed and stuff like that. But now I've been way more open to some more spiritual stuff."

