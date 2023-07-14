Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Sister Anna’s 'Pain Is Getting Better' amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle (Exclusive)

The eldest sibling is managing her pain as she wraps up chemotherapy for stage 4 adrenal carcinoma

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on July 14, 2023 06:57PM EDT
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Sister Anna's "Pain Is Getting Better" amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird talks to PEOPLE about Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's battle with stage 4 cancer. Photo:

Lauryn Efird/Instagram, Anna Cardwell/Instagram

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell continues to battle stage 4 adrenal carcinoma — as her sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird tells PEOPLE that she’s “doing a little bit better.”

“She's been able to still go to the grocery store and still do everyday things, which is actually pretty much a blessing 'cause I know most people at stage four and stuff physically [can’t],” Lauryn, 23, tells PEOPLE about the eldest sibling and mom to Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 7. 

Cancer was discovered in Anna's liver, kidney and lungs, and she was diagnosed this past January after she visited the doctor complaining of stomachaches.  

Since then, Anna, 28,  has been sharing intermittent — and honest — updates on social media of her progress and chemotherapy treatments, at one point posting one video where she cheerfully talks about her favorite snacks.

In the video, Anna wears a pink turban, and as Lauryn confirms to PEOPLE, “She doesn't have any hair. She did shave her hair, shave it the rest of the way off because it was falling out in chunks and stuff like that. And she doesn't have any eyebrows or anything. But other than that, physically wise, I feel like she's doing a little bit better.”

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Sister Anna's "Pain Is Getting Better" amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle
Anna Cardwell has been sharing intermittent updates of her cancer battle on social media.

Anna Cardwell/Instagram

In fact, apart from her hair loss, Lauryn tells PEOPLE that chemotherapy seems to have helped Anna feel a bit better overall. “The chemo didn't drag her down as much… when people think ‘chemo’ and things like that, they think older people and instantly, I feel like it makes them sicker. For her, I feel like it's helped her. She said her pain is getting better." 

But next steps for Anna are still to be determined, while — as Mama June Shannon recently told Entertainment Tonight — the family comes to terms with her terminal diagnosis.

"For me, it's an emotional rollercoaster sometimes. Mentally it's always on my mind," said June, 43. "We know it's terminal."

"She's stage 4. She's not gonna go into remission," she added. "We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time 'cause you never know."

And Lauryn tells PEOPLE, “She's done taking chemo treatments right now because the doctor only suggested doing four because it could be very toxic to her body,”  

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Sister Anna's "Pain Is Getting Better" amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle
Anna Cardwell was diagnosed with cancer in January.

Anna Cardwell/Instagram

“But as far as right now… every three months she has to go for a scan and maybe in the future she could do immune therapies or clinical trials,” Lauryn says.

The family shot to fame after sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson’s appearance on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras, and later earned a show of her own, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, chronicling the lives of Shannon and her four daughters, including Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon. 

June and some of her children are now starring in the WE tv reality series, Mama June: Family Crisis

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 


Related Articles
Contestants walk runway after swimsuit at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
Miss America Contestants Recall Disordered Eating, Drug Abuse Due to 'Unrealistic' Body Standards (Exclusive)
Gwendlyn Brown, Instagram
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Shares Before and After Photos of Breast Reduction Surgery
Ty Pennington went from fine at Barbie Premiere to having major surgery two days later
Ty Pennington Recovering from Surgery After an Abscess was 'Closing Off My Airway': 'I Could Barely Breathe'
Mama June was reunited with all her of her four daughters for the first time in SIX years as the entire realty TV family got together for a baby shower.
One of Mama June's Daughters Nearly Quit Show amid Mom's Addiction – but She Learned to 'Lean on' Her Sisters
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Family's 'Unaware' of How Alana's Dad Sugar Bear Is Doing
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Has 'No Type of Communication' with Dad 'Sugar Bear' amid Reported Rehab Stay (Exclusive)
Marina in concert at the Rebel Club, Toronto, Canada - 10 Sep 2019
Singer MARINA Reveals Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Battle: 'It's Been Hard to Remember What Healthy Feels Like'
Opill oral contraceptive
FDA Approves First U.S. Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill: 'Truly Momentous Day'
âOutDaughteredâ Stars Danielle and Adam Busby Talk About Her Autoimmune Disease
‘OutDaughtered’ Star Danielle Busby Calls Her Health Struggles an 'Up-and-Down Journey'
: RHOC's Emily Simpson Shares Workout Video, Details How Ozempic Helped 'Jumpstart' Her Fitness Journey
'RHOC''s Emily Simpson Shares Workout Video, Details How Ozempic Helped 'Jumpstart' Her Fitness Journey
Dick Vitale
ESPN Broadcaster Dick Vitale Reveals Vocal Cord Cancer 2 Years After Lymphoma Diagnosis
Christina Applegate MS Update
Christina Applegate Earns Emmy Nomination for 'Dead to Me' Amid MS Journey: 'It’s Been Quite a Ride'
FDA Approves Colonoscopy Prep Drink That Tastes Like Sports Drink
FDA Approves New Colonoscopy Prep That Tastes Like a Sports Drink
Highest Number of Norovirus Outbreaks on Cruise Ships Recorded in 10 Years
Highest Number of Norovirus Outbreaks on Cruise Ships Recorded in 11 Years
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice opposition to the new ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy introduced by Republican lawmakers in a special session in Des Moines, Iowa
Iowa House, Senate Pass 6-week Abortion Ban, Sending Bill to Governor's Desk
RHOM Star Guerdy Abraira Shaves Head as She Starts Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer Treatment
'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Shaves Head as She Starts Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer: 'The New Me'
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan Talks 'Redefining' His Fitness Journey Outside of Work and the 'Fear of Failure' (Exclusive)