Ready or not, Ms. Lauryn Hill is hitting the road to celebrate a monumental occasion.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Hill, 48, will be heading out on tour this fall to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The Fugees, who last reunited at the 2023 Roots Picnic in June when the "Doo Wop (That Thing)" singer brought out fellow members Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, will join her as co-headliners on North American dates.

The 17-date tour will see Hill heading to arenas around the world, including Brooklyn’s Barclays, Chicago’s United Center, The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, as well as stops in Australia and New Zealand.

Lauryn Hill. MARK ELZEY

This marks the first tour for The Fugees in years, and they will co-headline throughout all of the U.S. and Canadian dates.

In a press release, Hill detailed the lasting cultural impact of her 1998 album.

"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

She continues, “I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way.”

Presale tickets will be available for Citi card holders beginning Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. local time until Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. local time. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets will be available for public onsale Aug 25 at 10 a.m. local time.



Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Pras Michel of The Fugees perform during the 2023 The Roots Picnic. Taylor Hill/Getty

News of the tour with The Fugees comes as Michel, 50, awaits sentencing after being found guilty of conspiring to help China influence the U.S. government.

Michel currently faces up to 20 years in prison following his guilty verdict.

In late April, he appeared in a Washington, D.C. federal court while guilty verdicts were read out on 10 criminal counts related to an international conspiracy to provide Malaysian businessman Jho Low and the Chinese government with access to the highest levels of the U.S. government, CNN reported.

This included attempts to access former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, added CNN.

Among the criminal counts, Michel was found guilty of witness tampering, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, reported The New York Times.

No sentencing date was set at the time, and Michel did not comment to reporters while exiting the court, according to multiple outlets.

Michel's attorney David Kenner spoke on his client's behalf and said that he was "confident" about seeking a mistrial.

"We are extremely disappointed in that result," Kenner told reporters of the verdicts, per NBC News, "but are very, very confident in the ultimate outcome of this case. If we do move to a sentencing hearing I remain very confident we will certainly appeal this case. This is not over."

See below for a complete list of tour dates.



9/8 - Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

9/23 - New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

10/1 - Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

10/3 - Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

10/5 - Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

10/7 - Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/17 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

10/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)

10/21 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

10/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

10/26 - Toronto, ON - Scotia (with Fugees)

10/28 - Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)

10/30 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

11/2 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (with Fugees)

11/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)

11/7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

11/9 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)

