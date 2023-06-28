Lauren Sánchez Vacations with Jeff Bezos in Teeny-Tiny String Bikini That Only Costs $50

Lauren Sánchez is embracing a boho vibe with her latest swimwear look.

The Emmy-winning journalist, 53, shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, showing off her stylish suit. The tan string bikini by Tezenis featured fringe accents and dangling shells. But perhaps the most surprising feature of her swimwear was the price.

The top and bottom retail for just £20 each — or about $50 for the whole suit.

Sánchez accessorized with a cream cover-up and a pair of aviator-style shades. Her hair was styled in a casual bun.

"Unfiltered summer," the former Good Day L.A. co-host captioned the image, adding two sun emojis.

Lauren Sánchez posted a mirror selfie of her latest swimwear look. Instagram/laurenwsanchez

The swimsuit photo — which showed a glimpse of the ocean through the windows behind Sánchez — appeared to have been taken on her fiancé Jeff Bezos' superyacht, the Koru. In recent weeks, the couple has been cruising the waters around Europe on the $500 million vessel, making stops along the way.

On June 15, the pair visited Portofino, Italy, where they were spotted walking hand-in-hand on their way to dinner. Sánchez wore a strapless green dress featuring a butterfly print, while the former Amazon CEO was clad in a black T-shirt and blue pants.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos visited Saint-Tropez on June 17. SplashNews.com

Two days later, the couple was photographed holding hands and enjoying a sunny stroll in Saint-Tropez in the French Riviera. Sánchez wore a colorful strapless mini dress and carried a nude handbag, while Bezos opted for a patterned button-up shirt and khaki pants.

Their travels have also taken them to Mallorca, Spain, and the Italian seaside village of Èze.

After their engagement news broke in May, an insider told PEOPLE that "everyone is excited for them" as they take this big step forward in their relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They knew this day would come, but Jeff kept it a complete surprise," the source added. "It was so romantic.”

Another source told PEOPLE the pair's friends are "thrilled Jeff finally popped the question.

"They have been talking about it for a long time. All of her friends say this is her dream come true. She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with and they felt the time was right," the insider said.

"He has all the money in the world and what was missing was someone to share it with and everybody on both sides is very happy."

The couple went public with their relationship in January 2019, after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children. At the time, Sánchez was also going through a divorce from ex Patrick Whitesell. The Emmy-winning journalist has two children with the agent and a son from a previous relationship with retired NFL player Tony Gonzalez.

