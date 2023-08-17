Lauren Sánchez Wore a $15.2K Diamond and Gold Necklace While Out in Croatia with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez is not shy about showing off her love for Jeff Bezos — or her love for jewelry.

The former news anchor, 53, was spotted wearing a sparkling gold and diamond necklace while enjoying a stroll with the former Amazon CEO, 59, in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Tuesday.

The necklace, a Marlo Laz piece called the Southwestern Necklace from the “Desert Rising” Collection, features a large crescent moon-shaped pendant with 88 diamonds set in 14 karat yellow gold. According to the brand’s website, “the Sun and Moon emblems represent the stark beauty & artistic heritage of the Southwestern desert,” and the piece is priced at $15,200.

While the brand confirmed to PEOPLE that Sánchez's necklace is one of their pieces, all of their jewelry is made to order, so it's possible her necklace differs from what is available on the website.

Sánchez wore her necklace with a tiny black tank top perfect for the warm weather in Croatia, a green body-con maxi skirt and silver sandals. She topped her look off with sunglasses.

The couple visited Croatia after embarking on a European getaway. They hosted an engagement party earlier this month, celebrating with friends and family on Bezos’ yacht on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

The billionaire businessman and Emmy Award-winning journalist strolled down Stradun, Dubrovnik’s main street hand in hand, while Bezos’ security team trailed behind them. They were joined by Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Usher, who drew the attention of tourists and locals alike.

After their own romantic trip to Saint-Tropez, France, Perry, 38, and Bloom, 46, joined the group in Croatia.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez walking along Dubrovnik's main street Stradun, in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

A few weeks after finishing the first leg of his Las Vegas residency and dropping his new single, "Good Good," featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage, Usher, 44, tagged along on the trip as well.

As for Bezos and Sánchez, who were engaged in May, it’s been a celebratory time. After the news broke, a source told PEOPLE that the duo "are really in love and happy, which makes everyone who knows them happy."

"They have been talking about it for a long time,” the source added. “All of her friends say this is her dream come true. She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with, and they felt the time was right. He has all the money in the world, and what was missing was someone to share it with and everybody on both sides is very happy."