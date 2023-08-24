Lauren Sánchez Shares Photos of Her Volunteer Work in Mexico: ‘An Incredibly Moving Experience’

Lauren Sánchez is thankful for the opportunity to give back to others.

On Wednesday, the Emmy Award-winning journalist shared photos of special moments during a recent trip to Mexico. Sánchez partnered with This Is About Humanity, a company that raises awareness for separated and reunified families from vulnerable communities on both sides of the border.

“Crossing borders to lend a hand and spread some love with @thisisabouthumanity,” Sánchez captioned an Instagram carousel of images documenting her travels. The first photo showed her son Nikko Gonzalez preparing a large bowl of veggies with a chef. The former Extra special correspondent then went on to explain what the moments meant to her.

“It was an incredibly moving experience to spend time with these amazing kids living in shelters. Their resilience and spirit touched my heart deeply,” the New Mexico native continued in her post. Another image showed Gonzalez, 22, kneeling to pass a sweet treat to a smiling little girl.

“With my own kids by my side, we came together to make delicious meals, cupcakes and passed out backpacks filled with games, stuffed animals and essential supplies,” Sánchez wrote. Spending time at the shelter helped the Good Day LA alum put things into perspective. “Seeing the smiles on their faces and feeling their gratitude warmed my soul,” she added.

Sánchez is currently engaged to Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos. In 2021, Forbes announced he was the richest man on earth with a nearly $202 billion net worth. The following year, both Bezos and Sanchez took a trip to Colombia's Chiribiquete National Park and donated an impressive $10 billion to help combat deforestation.

After approximately 4,942 acres of the Colombian national park were destroyed between September 2021 and February 2022, the businessman, 59, stepped in with his Bezos Earth Fund to try and find a solution. His longtime love was by his side as the couple toured the damaged land.

"Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet," Bezos explained when he launched the fund in February 2020. "I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share."

"This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world," he continued. "We can save Earth. It's going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation-states, global organizations and individuals."

In February 2021, Bezos stepped down from his position as CEO at Amazon and announced a couple of new endeavors: conservation and his space exploration company, Blue Origin. "Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy," a source told PEOPLE in June 2021. "It's been a focus and bright spot for them, particularly over the last year."

Bezos and Sánchez have been romantically linked since at least 2018 when the pair were photographed on a helicopter ride in Santa Monica, California that October. In January 2019, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple struck up a working relationship while collaborating on several projects together and “gradually” fell for each other.

"We love to be together and we love to work together," the television personality said of her partner in a January interview with the Wall Street Journal. "We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."

The investor showed his appreciation for their bond in late May when he proposed to Sánchez in the South of France. They’d been on vacation together and attended the Cannes Film Festival to see the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon.

