Lauren Sánchez Shares Photos of Her Volunteer Work in Mexico: ‘An Incredibly Moving Experience’

"Their resilience and spirit touched my heart deeply," Sánchez said of the children she met on the trip

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 12:04AM EDT
Lauren Sanchez Little Market Celebrates Mother's Day 2022 at Issima at La Peer Hotel on May 06, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Lauren Sanchez Little Market Celebrates Mother's Day 2022 at Issima at La Peer Hotel. Photo:

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Lauren Sánchez is thankful for the opportunity to give back to others. 

On Wednesday, the Emmy Award-winning journalist shared photos of special moments during a recent trip to Mexico. Sánchez partnered with This Is About Humanity, a company that raises awareness for separated and reunified families from vulnerable communities on both sides of the border.

“Crossing borders to lend a hand and spread some love with @thisisabouthumanity,” Sánchez captioned an Instagram carousel of images documenting her travels. The first photo showed her son Nikko Gonzalez preparing a large bowl of veggies with a chef. The former Extra special correspondent then went on to explain what the moments meant to her. 

“It was an incredibly moving experience to spend time with these amazing kids living in shelters. Their resilience and spirit touched my heart deeply,” the New Mexico native continued in her post. Another image showed Gonzalez, 22, kneeling to pass a sweet treat to a smiling little girl. 

“With my own kids by my side, we came together to make delicious meals, cupcakes and passed out backpacks filled with games, stuffed animals and essential supplies,” Sánchez wrote. Spending time at the shelter helped the Good Day LA alum put things into perspective. “Seeing the smiles on their faces and feeling their gratitude warmed my soul,” she added. 

TV Personality Lauren Sanchez attends the 25th anniversary celebration of "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 10, 2018 in Universal City, California
TV Personality Lauren Sanchez attends the 25th anniversary celebration of "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Sánchez is currently engaged to Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos. In 2021, Forbes announced he was the richest man on earth with a nearly $202 billion net worth. The following year, both Bezos and Sanchez took a trip to Colombia's Chiribiquete National Park and donated an impressive $10 billion to help combat deforestation

After approximately 4,942 acres of the Colombian national park were destroyed between September 2021 and February 2022, the businessman, 59, stepped in with his Bezos Earth Fund to try and find a solution. His longtime love was by his side as the couple toured the damaged land.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet," Bezos explained when he launched the fund in February 2020. "I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share."

"This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world," he continued. "We can save Earth. It's going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation-states, global organizations and individuals."   

In February 2021, Bezos stepped down from his position as CEO at Amazon and announced a couple of new endeavors: conservation and his space exploration company, Blue Origin. "Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy," a source told PEOPLE in June 2021. "It's been a focus and bright spot for them, particularly over the last year."

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos, Founder and Executive Chairman of Amazon attend "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere & Screening
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

 Emma McIntyre/Getty

Bezos and Sánchez have been romantically linked since at least 2018 when the pair were photographed on a helicopter ride in Santa Monica, California that October. In January 2019, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple struck up a working relationship while collaborating on several projects together and “gradually” fell for each other.

"We love to be together and we love to work together," the television personality said of her partner in a January interview with the Wall Street Journal. "We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time." 

The investor showed his appreciation for their bond in late May when he proposed to Sánchez in the South of France. They’d been on vacation together and attended the Cannes Film Festival to see the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon.

Related Articles
Man, 93, Reconnected with Woman He Met at a Wedding in 1959. Now, Theyâre Getting Married
Man, 93, Rekindles Romance with Woman He Met at a Wedding in 1959. Now, They’re Getting Married
BLANKENFELDE, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Worker bees surround a queen, who is marked with a yellow spot on her back, in the colony of beekeper Reiner Gabriel in the garden of his home near Berlin on April 25, 2013 in Blankenfelde, Germany. Local beekeepers claim their yearly loss rates within their bee populations has gone from an average of 10% per year to 30% per year over the last 10 years, though they are unsure whether the cause lies with a mite and a virus it might be spreading or with the increased use of certain pesticides by local farmers. According to a recent report prepared by Greenpeace seven pesticides currently in use in Europe present a real danger to bees. Bees are essential in nature in pollenating a wide variety of plants and trees. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Ariz. Maintenance Worker in 'Critical Condition' After Being Stung Nearly 2,000 Times by Bees
TV Anchors Engaged
Inside the ‘Special Report’ That Led to News Anchor’s Surprise On-Camera Proposal: 'Speechless'
A student survivor Ibrar Ahmad (C) lies at a health care unit after being rescued from a chairlift that plunged into a ravine in Pashto village of mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 23, 2023
Teen Stuck on Dangling Cable Car in Pakistan on 'Miraculous' Rescue: 'We Thought All of Us Are Going to Die'
Mom Gives Birth to Baby in Power Outage at L.A. Hospital. Thanks to Nurses Using Flashlights!
Mom Gives Birth to Baby in Power Outage at L.A. Hospital — Thanks to Nurses Using Flashlights!
View through the valley to the glacier Schlatenkees and the eastern face of the mountain
Body of Man Who Died 20 Years Ago Revealed by Melting Austrian Glacier
Black bear attacks boy in North Castle
Boy, 7, Attacked by Black Bear in Backyard of New York State Home
Newborn Twins Share Their Birthday With Both Mom And Dad
Ohio Couple Born on Same Day Welcome Twins on Their Birthday: 'It’s a Blessing,' Says Dad
Pashto village cable car rescue Pakistan
All 8 People, Including 6 Children, Stuck on Cable Car Dangling 900 Feet in the Air Have Been Rescued
Child killed, at least 20 others injured after school bus crash in Ohio
Child Killed, Over 20 Injured After Ohio School Bus Crash on First Day of School: 'Tragic'
An aerial image shows a red roofed house that survived the fires surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 10, 2023
100-Year-Old Wooden House Unscathed After Deadly Maui Fires: 'Looks Like It Was Photoshopped In'
Planet Mercury
All About August's Mercury Retrograde and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign
N.J. Town Lost Power and Officials Say a Bird Is to Blame for Dropping a Fish
New Jersey Town Loses Power — and Electric Company Says a Bird That Dropped a Fish Is to Blame
Tennessee News Anchor Proposed to During Live Broadcast:
News Anchor Gets Engaged After Boyfriend Surprises Her for 'Special Report': 'I’m Going to Cry'
Loch Ness Monster 1934
Loch Ness Monster Hunters Gathering in Scotland with New Gear This Weekend to Find the Fabled Creature
Pashto village cable car rescue Pakistan
Race to Rescue 6 Children and 2 Adults Trapped in Chairlift Dangling 900 Feet over Ravine