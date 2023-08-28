Lauren Sánchez Thanks Fiancé Jeff Bezos For Inspiring Her to 'Make a Difference' During Award Speech

Sánchez was honored at This Is About Humanity’s 5th Anniversary Soirée over the weekend

Published on August 28, 2023 03:24PM EDT
Lauren Sanchez
Lauren Sanchez at the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree. Photo:

Stefanie Keenan/Getty for This Is About Humanity

Lauren Sánchez is earning a reputation for giving back, and she's thanking her fiancé Jeff Bezos for the added motivation to do it.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist, 53, made an appearance and gave a heartfelt speech Saturday night at This Is About Humanity’s 5th Anniversary Soirée, where she was honored for her philanthropic efforts.

During her speech at the event for the organization, which focuses on separated families at the U.S. and Mexico border, Sánchez shared several thank yous, including one for her significant other.

"I want to thank each and every one of you for coming out here today, and I want to thank you all for supporting This is About Humanity," Sánchez said to the crowd in Los Angeles. "Thank you, and Jeff, I just want to say thank you for inspiring me to go out into the world and make a difference."

Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty for This Is About Humanity

Sánchez began her speech by opening up about "helping families that need it the most." She went on to talk about her early life in Albuquerque, New Mexico, her time living in a garage and working as an accountant as a young person, and how she found journalism while studying at community college.

"Someone out there looked at me and believed in me. My journalism teacher," Sánchez said. "She noticed I was struggling in school, getting in trouble, and that I didn't sign up to write for the school paper. So she questioned my reluctance. She's like, 'Hey, why aren't you signing up for this?' And I go, 'I don't know why I'm even in school. I can't write.' And she said, 'Let's see about that.' "

After some encouragement, and after being told she wasn't "dumb" by her teacher, Sánchez said she then learned she had dyslexia and that the "doors that once seemed shut swung wide open." From that point forward, Sanchez revealed, she went from a 2.0 GPA to a 3.8.

"So why am I telling you this story? Because of that one person who took an interest in me. One person, one, who treated me with kindness, respect and humanity," Sánchez shared. "One person who believed in me. I learned how to believe in myself."

"This is the essence of what This Is About Humanity is all about: just treating people with love, compassion and humanity, and giving them a crucial step up. When you visit these shelters and you look around and you see these families, they need help, but what they also need is they need to be seen."

Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez, Kris Jenner, and Elsa Marie Collins, co-founder of This Is About Humanity,
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos pose with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Elsa Marie Collins.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty for This Is About Humanity

Bezos and Sánchez mingled and met with several other celebs at the event, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

The couple got engaged in May, four years after they took their relationship public in January 2019. Since then, the duo have be spotted out and about everywhere, including on family vacations, advocating for climate change and sharing PDA.

"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," Sánchez wrote for Bezos' birthday in January.

"I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come," she added. "Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter."

