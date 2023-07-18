Lauren Sánchez Steps Out with Jeff Bezos in a Hot Pink Minidress — See Her Look

The recently engaged couple was spotted at Nobu Malibu just days after they vacationed in the South of France

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 18, 2023 09:55PM EDT
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez exit a late dinner with family at Nobu in Malibu
Photo:

BACKGRID

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez continue to spend time together.

The recently engaged couple were photographed holding hands when they stepped out for a dinner with family at Nobu Malibu Monday night.

The Emmy-winning journalist, 53, wore a hot pink minidress and a white handbag. The Amazon founder, 59, wore a black T-shirt and pants with a matching leather jacket on his arm. The two also sported large round sunglasses.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez exit a late dinner with family at Nobu in Malibu

BACKGRID

The pair’s most recent outing comes after the couple's luxurious summer getaway. In June, they were seen arriving in the seaside village Èze and enjoying a lunch date at the famous La Chèvre d'Or.

For the excursion, Sánchez radiated in a bright orange deep v-neck maxi dress paired with a fashionable white purse with gold embellishment. Bezos opted for a more casual summertime outfit that included a blue shirt and white pants.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

 Karwai Tang/WireImage

The vacation comes after news of their engagement in May. After first taking their relationship public in January 2019, a source told PEOPLE that Sánchez’s friends were “thrilled Jeff finally popped the question,” noting that they had been talking about a proposal “for a long time.”

"They are really in love and happy, which makes everyone who knows them happy," the source said. "She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with, and they felt the time was right."

Sánchez, who is also a helicopter pilot, raved about the many memories they have made together during a special birthday message for Bezos in January and recognized him as "the most loving and supportive partner."

"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," Sánchez wrote. "I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come. Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter."

In 2021, a source explained that their love for helping others was also a "bright spot" in their relationship. "Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy," the source said. "It's been a focus and bright spot for them, particularly over the last year."

