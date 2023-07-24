Lauren Sánchez Shares Shirtless Pic of Fiancé Jeff Bezos Climbing Out of Ocean

Lauren Sánchez is admiring the view that is Jeff Bezos.

On Monday, the Emmy-winning journalist, 53, shared a shirtless pic of her fiancé in swim trunks climbing onto a boat as he emerged from the ocean waters.

“Is it just me, or is it hot outside?” Sánchez cheekily captioned the Instagram post with a heart and sun emoji.

Famous users noted the Amazon founder’s fit appearance, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerber, who called him “The OG,” and Kris Jenner, who commented several flame emojis.

Sánchez’s post comes after the couple were photographed holding hands last week when they stepped out for a dinner with family at Nobu Malibu.

Before, the pair had recently enjoyed a luxurious summer getaway. In June, they were seen arriving in the seaside village Èze and enjoying a lunch date at the famous La Chèvre d'Or.

The extravagant vacation followed news of their engagement in May. After first taking their relationship public in January 2019, a source told PEOPLE that Sánchez’s friends were “thrilled Jeff finally popped the question,” noting that they had been talking about a proposal “for a long time.”

"They are really in love and happy, which makes everyone who knows them happy," the source said. "She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with, and they felt the time was right."



Sánchez, who is also a helicopter pilot, raved about the many memories they have made together during a special birthday message for Bezos in January and recognized him as "the most loving and supportive partner."

"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," Sánchez wrote. "I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come. Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter."

In 2021, a source explained that their love for helping others was also a "bright spot" in their relationship. "Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy," the source said. "It's been a focus and bright spot for them, particularly over the last year."

