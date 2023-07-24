Lauren Sánchez Shares Shirtless Pic of Fiancé Jeff Bezos Climbing Out of Ocean

“Is it just me, or is it hot outside?” Sánchez cheekily captioned her photo of the Amazon founder

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 11:53PM EDT
Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos shirtless
Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage, Lauren Sanchez/ Instagram

Lauren Sánchez is admiring the view that is Jeff Bezos.

On Monday, the Emmy-winning journalist, 53, shared a shirtless pic of her fiancé in swim trunks climbing onto a boat as he emerged from the ocean waters.

“Is it just me, or is it hot outside?” Sánchez cheekily captioned the Instagram post with a heart and sun emoji.

Famous users noted the Amazon founder’s fit appearance, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerber, who called him “The OG,” and Kris Jenner, who commented several flame emojis.

Sánchez’s post comes after the couple were photographed holding hands last week when they stepped out for a dinner with family at Nobu Malibu.

Before, the pair had recently enjoyed a luxurious summer getaway. In June, they were seen arriving in the seaside village Èze and enjoying a lunch date at the famous La Chèvre d'Or.

The extravagant vacation followed news of their engagement in May. After first taking their relationship public in January 2019, a source told PEOPLE that Sánchez’s friends were “thrilled Jeff finally popped the question,” noting that they had been talking about a proposal “for a long time.”

"They are really in love and happy, which makes everyone who knows them happy," the source said. "She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with, and they felt the time was right."

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sánchez, who is also a helicopter pilot, raved about the many memories they have made together during a special birthday message for Bezos in January and recognized him as "the most loving and supportive partner."

"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," Sánchez wrote. "I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come. Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter."

In 2021, a source explained that their love for helping others was also a "bright spot" in their relationship. "Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy," the source said. "It's been a focus and bright spot for them, particularly over the last year."

Related Articles
Man Who Died in Death Valley Spoke to Reporting About Hiking in Extreme Heat Hours Earlier
Hiker Who Died in Death Valley Spoke to Reporter About Risking Extreme Heat Hours Earlier: 'Why Not?'
The Carnival Horizon cruise ship is seen moored in the Port of Miam
Cruise Passenger Missing After He 'Jumped' Overboard While Ship Was Returning to Florida
Rock formations and flowers in Valley of Fire State Park.
2 Hikers Found Dead in Nevada State Park as Temperatures Reached 114 Degrees
Lake Powell, Utah - Streaking star trails at twilight as seen in motion via long exposure over Escalante Canyon.
Man Dies in Cliff-Jumping Incident at Lake Powell in Utah
This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a helicopter crashed on Alaska's North Slope near Utqiagvik
4 People Confirmed Dead in Helicopter Crash at Remote Alaska Lake
Cinnamon American Black Bear poses on a large boulder
Woman Dead After ‘Apparent Bear Encounter’ Near Yellowstone National Park
Elon Musk Announces Twitter Logo To Change
Elon Musk Announces Twitter Logo Change, Plans to 'Bid Adieu' to 'All The Birds'
Man Dies After Stone Slab Falls on Him
Man, 60, Dies After Stone Slab Falls on Him at Workplace
Texas Cliff Rescue, Helicopter
Minn. Crews Complete 'Difficult' Rescue of 74-Year-Old Man Who Fell More Than 50 Ft. Off a Cliff
Hiker, Joel Tranby 21, Dies After Falling At Least 300 Feet Down Steep Ravine While Climbing Ore. Mountain
'Caring' Student, 21, Dies After Falling at Least 300 Feet While Climbing Ore. Volcano
funeral home lawsuit
Daughters Sue After Funeral Home Buried a Stranger Instead of Their Dad: ‘I Just Feel So Wronged’
Florida Student Chris Pospisil Recalls Being Attacked by Shark While Surfing
Fla. Student Recalls Being Attacked by Shark While Surfing: ‘I Saw My Foot in His Mouth’
Lumber Truck - stock photo
Fla. Woman, 25, Dies After Rear-Ending Logging Truck, Causing Logs to Crash Through Window
Powerball and Mega Million lottery forms.
The Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Powerball and Mega Millions Winners Must Follow After Hitting the Jackpot
The August Sturgeon full moon rises behind the Hortiatis mountain and Thessaloniki city over the sea, skywatchers call it Blue Moon. The lunar moonlight is reflected on the water surface while it rises in warm red color near Kalochori town with the famous Lagoon and Axios Delta National Park. The country offers free cultural events at sites, a tradition for Greece with Museums Across the country open at night while a number of free cultural events will take place on August 22, at Greece's archaeological sites and museums to mark the full moon celebrations, earth's natural satellite and the beginning of the summer ending. Kalohori, Thessaloniki, Greece on August 22, 2021
All About August's Sturgeon Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign
Robert Owens geocacher found
Remains Found amid Search for N.J. Father Who Disappeared in Louisiana Forest on Geocaching Trip