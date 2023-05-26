Lauren Sánchez Seemingly Hints at Engagement to Jeff Bezos in Cannes Trip Post: 'That Was Fun'

Lauren Sánchez is seemingly hinting at her engagement to Jeff Bezos in her latest social media post.

Days after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Emmy-winning journalist and helicopter pilot, 53, is set to wed the Amazon founder, 59, Sánchez shared a post on her Instagram Story Thursday hinting at their engagement.

"Cannes 2023. That was fun," the mother of three captioned a picture of herself, referencing how she and Bezos were in Cannes, France, when he reportedly popped the question.

In the image, Sánchez looks away from the camera while wearing a white dress embroidered with numerous pearls of varying sizes.

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that the couple has been all smiles after their engagement while vacationing in the South of France, where they spent a lot of time on Bezos' superyacht, Koru, which features a wooden sculpture made in the likeness of Sánchez.

"They have been in a great mood and are obviously enjoying their trip," the source explained. "When they first arrived in Spain, Lauren especially seemed giddy with excitement as they toured the yacht."

"Lauren keeps enjoying the tanning deck. They stopped for lunch in Ibiza mid-week before continuing on to France, where they spent the weekend," they continued.

The insider also told PEOPLE how the pair "are usually hand-in-hand," and "look very happy," noting, "Her engagement ring is beyond stunning. And huge! She keeps playing with it and looking at it. You can tell she loves it."

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The newly engaged couple took their relationship public in January 2019, after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children, after 25 years of marriage.

At the time, the former Good Day LA co-host was also divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell. (Sánchez has two children with the agent, as well as a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.)

Over the years, Bezos and Sánchez have continued to grow together, with the couple going on family vacations, advocating for climate change, and packing on the PDA.

Since stepping down as CEO of Amazon in February 2021, Bezos has focused his efforts on conservation and his space exploration company, Blue Origin. Sánchez has been with him each step of the way, and the pair are both dedicated to their work for the Bezos Earth Fund, an initiative they launched to help fight climate change, which she co-chairs.





